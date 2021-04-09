The Fire TV Stick 4K drops to just $29.99 in fantastic deal at Amazon

Score a fantastic deal on the best-selling Fire TV Stick thanks to this limited-time offer that we've spotted at Amazon. Right now, you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for just $29.99 when you apply the coupon code 4K21FTV at checkout. That's a $20 discount and the lowest price we've found for the best-selling 4K streaming device.

Fire TV Stick 4K deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99 when you apply the coupon code 4K21FTV at checkout. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to browse movies, launch shows, adjust the volume, and more.

View Deal

The 4K Fire TV Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution. Just plug the stick into your TV, connect to the internet, and watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more. You'll get access to tens of thousands of channels with storage capacity for thousands of apps, games, and Alexa skills. The Fire device also includes an Alexa voice remote so you can browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the 4K streaming device and only $4 more than the record-low Black Friday price. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Fire TV Stick on sale, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

More Fire TV Stick deals

