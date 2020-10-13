The cheapest Samsung phone deal is $199 for Amazon Prime Day

You don't have to spend over $800 to get a great Samsung phone, and these Amazon Prime Day deals mean that you can even save a great chunk of money buying a phone outright today.

The Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A21 are all discounted on Amazon, and there's at least 20% discounted from each device with one of them even 30% cheaper than normal.

That means you can now get the Samsung Galaxy A21 for just $199.99 if you act quickly today. The Galaxy A51 is down to $284.99, while the Galaxy A71 is only $419.99.

Samsung Galaxy A21 (32GB): $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

It's rare to see a Samsung Galaxy device drop this low, even the more economically minded A21 which is going for its lowest ever price today at Amazon. Perfect for pairing with a cheap prepaid plan, the A21 features a 6.5-inch display, 16MP triple-lens camera array, and 32GB of internal storage, which is fully expandable up to 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy A51 (128GB): $399.99 $324.99 at Amazon

Save $75 and bag yourself a cheap (but still excellent) Galaxy this week at Amazon. The A51 may be one of the baseline versions of the world-renowned Galaxy range of smartphones, but it still shares the same DNA as it's more premium siblings. A 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 4,000mAH battery and 48MP rear camera make the A51 more than capable and a good option for Android users on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy A71 (128GB): $599.99 $419.99 at Amazon

If you like the idea of upgrading to a 5G capable Android device but don't want to break the bank, look no further than the capable Galaxy A71 - now at its cheapest price ever at Amazon. A 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 64MP rear camera and generous 4,500mAH round off the specs on this great mid-range device.

If you're after a cheaper phone than a flagship, you'd be hard pressed to go wrong with any of the choices above. Samsung's range of affordable handsets are still great options for those who don't want top-end features and want a great deal on their phone.

Have you found this article but you don't live in the US? If that's the case, you can find the best deals for the Samsung Galaxy A21 deals for where you live below.

