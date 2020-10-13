Samsung Galaxy S20 Amazon Prime Day deals bring all devices to the lowest price ever

We've always loved Samsung Galaxy S20 deals here at TechRadar. Though pricey, the S20 is easily one of this year's best flagships, and, thanks to the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sales, all unlocked devices are now at their lowest ever prices at Amazon.

Prices start at just $749.99 for the standard 128GB Galaxy S20, but the savings range all the way to this eye-watering $350 price cut on the 512GB Galaxy S20 Ultra for $1,249.99. That means (relatively) casual users and power users alike are well catered for with these fantastic Galaxy S20 deals - easily some of the best we've ever seen on unlocked devices.

Whether you choose the standard Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra, you're getting your hands on a capable device with excellent performance, a strong camera, and of course the stunning AMOLED screens the Galaxy devices are known for. Going unlocked has plenty of advantages too as you'll be able to offset the costs on these awesome flagship devices by pairing it with your choice of data plan, of which there are plenty of awesome options outside of the big carriers.

Samsung Galaxy S20: the lowest prices ever at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 (128GB): $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy S20 is no stranger to sales at Amazon but right now it's going for its cheapest price ever at Amazon thanks to the Prime Day sales. We've always been a fan of the Galaxy range of phones at TechRadar and the S20 is no exception - a gorgeous AMOLED display, excellent camera array and plenty of power make this an easy recommendation.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (128GB): $1,199 $899.99 at Amazon

Bag one of this year's hottest flagships for the cheapest price ever at Amazon today - a whole $50 lower than the previous record. You won't be disappointed either, the Galaxy S20 Plus is one of our most highly recommended phones and contains myriad powerful components, excellent cameras, and of course, that amazing 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (512GB): $1,349 $1,099.99 at Amazon

If you're one of those people who needs as much space on their phone's storage as humanly possible, you definitely won't want to miss this Amazon Prime Day deal on a 512GB Galaxy S20 Plus. This is the cheapest price we've seen this variant go for at Amazon so it's a rare chance to bag a big phone, with a lot of storage, for a whole lot less today.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (128GB): $1,399 $1,049.99 at Amazon

For those who only want the best, the latest Amazon Prime Day sale on the Galaxy S20 Ultra is sure to be a top choice today. That's $50 cheaper than the lowest price we've ever seen on this stunning flagship device, and, make's it a lot easier on the wallet for those looking to grab an unlocked device for maximum flexibility.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (512GB): $1599 $1,249.99 at Amazon

Don't get us wrong, this 512GB Galaxy S20 Ultra is still the price of a premium laptop, but, with a whole $350 off it's now at its cheapest ever price at Amazon. With a whole host of cutting edge features, a stunning camera array and industry-leading AMOLED display, you'll be putting the most premium display around into your hands for less today.

