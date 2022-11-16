The cheapest Black Friday VPN deal just dropped: get PureVPN for just $1.20 per month

With the long-waited days getting closer, we're seeing some incredible VPN Black Friday deals dropping the price of security software. However, there's one provider that's gone the extra mile this year.

One of the best VPN services on the market, PureVPN, has just thrown a jaw-dropping offer that you can hardly refuse into the mix.

In what is the most affordable VPN deal we've ever seen so far, you'll be able to bag five years of cover for just $1.41 a month. However, TechRadar readers can lower that price further and save and extra 15% on the usual pricing – at checkout, simply add the code TECH15 to drop the price to a staggering $1.20 a month (opens in new tab).

A five-year commitment might be too much of a constraint for many users, though – but don't worry, PureVPN has extended its generous deal to its shorter plans too.

Keep reading as we break down these unbeatable offers in more detail.

PureVPN's VPN deals in full:

(opens in new tab) PureVPN's best deal: 5-year plan | $1.20/mo with code TECH15 | Save up to 89% (opens in new tab)

A verified zero-logging policy, great unblocking power and lots of secure international servers make PureVPN a reliable choice to protect your digital life. If you're after a long-term VPN solution, look no further. The already discounted price is even lower for TechRadar readers. Add the code TECH15 at checkout to drop its five-year plan to just $1.20 a month. Even better, you have up to 31 days to change your mind and ask for a refund.

(opens in new tab) PureVPN: 2 years + 3 months FREE | $1.48/mo with code TECH15 | Save up to 86% (opens in new tab)

If you are new to the VPN world, a five-year commitment might be intimidating. The good news is that PureVPN has thought about all its users, dropping the price on all its subscriptions. You can get a 24-month plan with 3 months FREE for just $1.95 per month. Again, though, add the code TECH15 at checkout and you'll see the price drop to a tasty $1.48 per month.

(opens in new tab) PureVPN: 1-year plan | $3.24/mo | 70% off (opens in new tab)

Less notable, perhaps, but also users opting for PureVPN's shortest subscription will enjoy a pretty decent discount. Its one-year plan is available for just $3.24 per month. That's a saving of 70% on the original pricing. Unfortunately our discount code isn't applicable to this plan – but it's still an absolute bargain

What makes this PureVPN deal so good?

PureVPN's longest deal is hands-down the cheapest VPN you can bag this Black Friday.

And, although it doesn't quite crack the top five services in our best-of list, it's a reliable provider that's showing some pretty serious commitment to users' online security recently.

For starters, PureVPN's latest rebrand enlarged its range of products. For an additional fee, you can also get its password manager software, identity theft protection tool and a file encryption app.

We also saw some improvements during our last round of testing. It unblocked all the streaming platforms we tried it with this time, for example. These include the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. It even backed up its no-log claim with an independent audit recently.

Besides some minor app issues and inconsistencies compared with some competitors, PureVPN is a solid mid-pack choice overall that undoubtedly delivers great value for money at the moment.