PureVPN backs up no log claim with independent audit

Audits are becoming a trend in the VPN industry as providers look to legitimize their claims and PureVPN is the latest company to undergo an independent audit.

PureVPN is committed to the online privacy and security of its users and as part of that commitment, the company hired the California-based Certified Information Systems Auditor Altius IT to perform a security audit of both its systems and its no-log policy.

Last year, the VPN provider revised its privacy policy to become a zero-log VPN company and it now reads:

“We DO NOT keep any record of your browsing activities, connection logs, records of the VPN IPs assigned to you, your original IPs, your connection time, the history of your browsing, the sites you visited, your outgoing traffic, the content or data you accessed, or the DNS queries generated by you.”

In addition to PureVPN, other VPN providers including NordVPN and ExpressVPN also have no-log policies and keep no records of their users' activity online.

No-log VPN

After updating its privacy policy to become a zero-log VPN, PureVPN received thousands of queries, emails, support tickets and feedback from its customers and visitors to its website regarding its internal logging policies.

To substantiate its claims, the company decided to hire Altius IT to conduct an audit of its security systems and privacy policies. Once the audit was completed, Altius IT provided the following conclusion, stating:

“[we] did not find any evidence of system configurations and/or system/service log files that independently, or collectively, could lead to identifying a specific person and/or the person’s activity when using the PureVPN service.”

To celebrate its successful audit, PureVPN is offering new users 30 percent off any of its plans using the code “NOLOGVPN”.