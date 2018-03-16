The best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus plans and prices in Australia

If you're looking to stretch that gorgeous Infinity Display even further than what the Samsung Galaxy S9 is already offering, then you'll be wanting to track down its bigger sibling, the Galaxy S9 Plus.

On this page, we've brought together the best plans, prices, and deals available on the plus-sized Android powerhouse so you don't have to trawl through the countless options yourself.

Of course, if you want the handset without the strings attached, you can purchase the Galaxy S9 Plus from Samsung directly .

Whether it's huge data you're after, or the cheapest possible plan to net you the S9 Plus, we've got you covered. We'll also list the plan that offers the best overall value, and if you're deadset on any carrier in particular, we've picked out the exemplar offerings from each of Australia's major networks.

The best overall value Galaxy S9 Plus plan

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB | 28GB data | 300 international minutes | $110 pm To coincide with the launch of the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, Optus is offering a limited time data-doublnig deal on select plans. This means you can score 28GB of data, 300 international minutes, and the 256GB model Galaxy S9 Plus for only $110 a month. You'll also get all the Optus extras, like Optus Sport, mobile TV streaming, National Geographic and data-free music streaming on Spotify, Google Play Music and iHeartRadio. Total cost over 24 months is $2,640

The best budget Galaxy S9 Plus plans

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB | 2GB data | Data rollover | $74 pm Virgin Mobile are fairly consistent with their excellence in the budget spectrum, and the Galaxy S9 Plus is no exception. For $74 a month, you'll get 2GB with data rollover and data-free music streaming on Google Play Music, Spotify, and iHeartRadio to help those gigabytes go further. Total cost over 24 months is $1,776

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB | 5GB data | 200 international SMS | $86.20 pm Woolworths Mobile is showing some serious promise with its budget offerings on the new Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Score 5GB of data as well as 200 international SMS for only $86.20 a month on the Telstra network. You can also pay off the remaining value of the handset and leave the contract at any time. Total cost over 24 months is $2,068.80

The best big data Galaxy S9 Plus Plans

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB | 100GB data | Unlimited international and roaming calls | 1.5GB roaming data | $135 pm Optus consistently offers the best value in terms of plans with massive data, and while there are some that offer more in the way of GB (Vodafone's 150GB offering below, for instance), none provide as many included extras as Optus. This 100GB plan will allow you unlimited international and roaming calls, as well as a sweet 1.5GB of roaming data each month. You'll also get data-free streaming on services like Spotify, Google Play Music, Optus Sport, National Geographic and other Mobile TV services. Total cost over 24 months is $3,240

