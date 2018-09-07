The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 plans and prices in Australia compared

Samsung's latest monolith of a phablet has officially been unveiled, and we've now got the lowdown on what makes the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 special. For instance, we know it features a record-breaking display, and is quite capable of replacing the average user's home PC.

The Note 9 has been announced in three different colours – Ocean Blue, Metallic Copper and Midnight Black – as well as two configurations, one with 128GB of onboard storage and 6GB of RAM for $1,499, and the other with an unprecedented 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for $1,799.

With prices like this, it seems that Samsung is going for the throat of the iPhone X, but is this work-meets-play powerhouse enough to sway Apple die-hards? And does this generation of the Note offer enough promise for those upgrading from the Galaxy Note 8?

For more in-depth thoughts, check out our Samsung Galaxy Note 9 hands-on review.

See also: Galaxy S9 deals | Galaxy S9 Plus deals | iPhone X deals | Galaxy Note 8 deals

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 plans

Given the $1,499 starting price of this monolithic handset, there's a good chance you'll want to soften that blow with a 24-month contract. Although the plans are still fairly steep, some come with some excellent bonus offers and other neat ways to reduce the wallet-damage.

As you may be able to tell, Optus is crushing it on the Note 9 deals at the moment. This isn't all that surprising though, as the carrier has tended to favour Samsung's flagships with its deals in the past as well, while Telstra is a bit more of an Apple fan.

Best overall value AND budget option – Galaxy Note 9 128GB | 30GB data | Music streaming | $89pm Optus is offering a limited deal right now, and it's seriously off-chops, sliding into both our best budget and best overall value plan categories. Although there's no international calls, 30GB is incredibly generous at this price, considering Telstra is charging $134 for the same dose. You best hurry though, as the deal expires September 13. Total cost over 24 months is $2,136

View Deal

Best big data option – Galaxy Note 9 512GB | 205GB data | Unlimited international and roaming calls | $145pm For those that want to fill their enormous 512GB Note 9 handsets, Optus is the best go right now. Firstly, Telstra doesn't seem to be offering the 512GB model now that pre-orders are over, and secondly, this plan costs you $54 less a month and still nets you a ridiculous 205GB of data. You'll also get 6GB of roaming data and unlimited international and roaming calls, not to mention all the Optus extras. Total cost over 24 months is $3,480

View Deal

Plans Unlocked Showing 6 of 74 deals ? Sort By Recommended Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Instalments) 1 Unlimited mins Calls: + to/from Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world Unlimited data Data: If network is congested, users may notice reduced speeds $30 upfront $41.66 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract DVD-quality Video Streaming Mobile Hotspot at 600 kbps speeds Mexico & Canada included Learn More Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Instalments) 2 Unlimited mins Calls: + to/from Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world Unlimited data Data: If network is congested, users may notice reduced speeds $30 upfront $52.08 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract DVD-quality Video Streaming Mobile Hotspot at 600 kbps speeds Mexico & Canada included Learn More Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Lease) 3 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Texts: Domestic & International Text to select countries 2GB data Free upfront $55 /mth View at Sprint No contract Learn More Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Lease) 4 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Texts: Domestic & International Text to/from select countries Unlimited data Data: Users of more than 23GB+ in month may notice reduced speeds / 3G-speed mobile hotspot Free upfront $65 /mth View at Sprint No contract DVD quality streaming 3G speeds Mobile Hotspot Global Roaming in over 185 countries Learn More Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Lease) 5 Unlimited mins Calls: to/from the US, Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Domestic & International Text to/from select countries Unlimited data Data: Users of more than 50GB in a month may notice reduced speeds Free upfront $75 /mth View at Sprint No contract Hulu subscription included at no extra cost DVD-quality video streaming (480p), Mobile Hotspot: 500MB of 4G LTE Mexico and Canada roaming: unlimited talk & text + 5GB data Learn More Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Instalments) 6 Unlimited mins Calls: to/from the US, Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Domestic & International Text to/from select countries Unlimited data Data: Users of more than 50GB in a month may notice reduced speeds Free upfront $85 /mth View at Sprint No contract Hulu + TIDAL subscriptions included HD-quality video streaming (1080p), Mobile Hotspot: 15GB of 4G LTE Mexico and Canada roaming: unlimited talk & text + 10GB data Learn More Load more deals

The best Galaxy Note 9 plan for each carrier

Best Telstra plan – Galaxy Note 9 128GB | 60GB data | Unlimited international talk and text | $139 pm If you want to go with Telstra, then this plan is a real pearler. Although there's a 60GB data cap, if you go over it you'll have your speeds reduced to 1.5Mbps rather than being charged. There's also unlimited international talk and text, 2GB of roaming data, and a free 24-month subscription to a Foxtel Now starter pack. Total cost over 24 months is $3,336

View Deal

Best Optus plan – Galaxy Note 9 128GB | 30GB data | Music streaming | $89pm Optus is offering a limited deal right now, and it's seriously off-chops, sliding into both our best budget and best overall value plan categories. Although there's no international calls, 30GB is incredibly generous at this price, considering Telstra is charging $134 for the same dose. You best hurry though, as the deal expires September 13. Total cost over 24 months is $2,136

View Deal