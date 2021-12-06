The best headphones of 2021 are on sale for a record-low price of Amazon

If you're looking to score a discount on some of the best headphones on the market, then you're in luck. Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones on sale for $248 (was $349.99) right now. That's a massive $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earphones.



Named the best headphones of 2021 by TechRadar's own staff, we first saw Amazon discount the Sony earphones during Black Friday, and surprisingly the retail giant still has the noise cancelling earphones down to a record-low price. Sony's WH-1000XM4 are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd snap up today's fantastic deal while you can.

Sony headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $248 at Amazon

Save $101 - Amazon has Sony's brilliant WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones on sale for $248. That's a massive $100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The wireless headphones feature digital noise cancellation technology, work with Amazon Alexa, and provide 30-hours of battery life.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Earbuds: $199.99 Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Earbuds: $199.99 $128 at Amazon

Save $72 - If you're looking for earbuds, Amazon also has the top-rated Sony WF-1000XM3 on sale for a record-low price of $128. The wireless earphones feature Industry-leading noise canceling technology and provide an impressive 24-hours of battery life.

The Sony WH1000XM4 are widely regarded as one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, offering industry-leading digital noise cancellation technology. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around you and adjust background noise accordingly. The wireless headphones also deliver powerful audio that can be easily controlled with the touch sensor, plus up to 30-hours of battery life with quick charging if you need a fast recharge.

More headphone deals

