The best Bluetooth speakers available in India 2018

Looking for the best Bluetooth speaker? We can help.

We've listened to hundreds of these wireless speakers over the years and have put our heads together to form a definitive list of the best ones you can buy.

Curious what Bluetooth speakers are all about?

If you want a quick and easy way to play music around your home or on the go, then nothing beats the convenience of a Bluetooth speaker. Simply charge it up, pair it to your phone, and you'll be able to play your entire music collection wherever you choose.

While the latest set of audio cans can do amazing things, they previously offered a weak and tinny sound. Improvements in Bluetooth technology meant that they're able to offer a very capable audio experience in their own right. And, better yet, battery capacities have improved such that you can use a Bluetooth speaker for several days on the trot without needing to recharge it.

But all of them are well worth a place in your tech arsenal, and with that in mind, here's our list of our top picks for the best Bluetooth speakers around. Some are rugged. Some are stylish. Some are weatherproof and some aren't fit for the outdoors - read through and take your pick.

1. UE Boom 2

Minor, but worthwhile upgrades for a modern classic

Weight: 544g | Battery life: 15 hours | Wireless range: 30+ feet | Frequency response: 90Hz-20kHz | Drivers: Two 1.75" drivers and two 1.75" x 3" passive radiators | NFC: Yes | Aux-in: Yes USB charging: Yes

Brilliant design

Waterproof

Robust set of features

Battery life hasn't improved over the original

This sequel to the UE Boom nails everything a Bluetooth speaker should be. It's loud, yet detailed. Portable, but still incredibly durable. Plus, even better, the addition of waterproofing turns what used to be the best Bluetooth speaker around for most occasions into the best one for every occasion.

If you're deep in the search for your next, or first, Bluetooth speaker, you can stop looking now. (But if you're looking for a little more power, the Megaboom – also from UE – is a great choice, too.)

2. Fugoo Style

A small Bluetooth speaker that raises the bar

Weight: 440g | Battery life: Up to 40 hours | Wireless range: 30+ feet | Frequency response: 60Hz -20kHz | Drivers: Two 28mm neodymium tweeters, two 39mm neodymium aluminum domed mid/woofers, two 43mm x 54mm passive radiators | NFC: No | Aux-in: Yes | USB charging: Yes

Awesome sound

Amazing battery life

No flaws to note

Meet one of the Bluetooth speaker market's best-kept secrets. The Fugoo comes in your choice of jacket style (Style, Tough, or Sport), but no matter which one you choose, this speaker is just as suited for the elements as it is to your coffee table.

Despite its small size, this option offers surprisingly good sound performance and, get this, up to 40 hours of battery life when listening at medium volume. We were able to get nearly 20 hours out of it at a high volume.

3. JBL Charge 3

A near-perfect balance between sound, features and price

Weight: 798g | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: 30+ feet | Frequency response: 65Hz – 20kHz | Drivers: Two 1.7" drivers and two passive radiators | NFC: No | Bluetooth version: 3.0 | Aux-in: Yes | USB charging: Yes

Kicking bass response

Waterproof

Exposed woofers

As a package, the JBL Charge 3 offers a compelling set of features and excellent sound quality to boot. It punches well above its weight, playing it loud and distortion-free.

The Charge line of speakers have been on our shortlist of recommendations for a long time and the latest iteration maintains JBL's dominance in the portable Bluetooth speaker market.

4. Bose SoundLink Mini II

Slightly dated, but still one of the best sounding wireless speakers

Weight: 667g | Dimensions: 2 x 7.1 x 2.3 inches (H x W x D) | Battery life: Up to 10 hours | Wireless range: 30 ft (10 m) | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | NFC: No | Bluetooth version: N/A | Aux-in: Yes | USB charging: No

Stellar sound

Built like a tank

Compact form factor

No NFC or multipoint Bluetooth

The Bose SoundLink Mini II is relatively ancient, having been released in June 2015. However, writing off the SoundLink Mini II because of its age would be a mistake, as it remains one of the best sounding wireless speakers.

That said, it punches way above what its size would suggest, producing deep bass, sparkling highs and a lush midrange. While most wireless speakers sound OK, the Mini II proves that small speakers don’t need to compromise on sound.

5. UE Wonderboom

One of the best-sounding waterproof speakers you can buy

Weight: 425g | Dimensions: 102 x 93.5mm (H x D) | Battery life: Up to 10 hours | Wireless range: 100 ft (33 m) | Frequency response: 80 Hz – 20 kHz | Drivers: two 40 mm active drivers and two 46.1mm x 65.2mm passive radiators | NFC: No | Bluetooth version: N/A | Aux-in: No | USB charging: No

360-degree sound

Multipoint pairing

Waterproof

Slightly confined sounding

When someone asks us for a recommendation for a waterproof speaker, the UE Roll 2 was always on the top of our list. We loved the Roll 2’s unique form factor, 50-foot wireless range and, obviously, it sounded good, too. Where it was lacking was in the bass department. Logitech, UE’s parent company, has fixed the Roll 2’s lack of bass by creating the appropriately named UE Wonderboom.

In our eyes, the UE Wonderboom bests the Roll 2 in just about every way – except for the Roll 2’s handy bungee cord. Still, ignoring that, if you’re looking for one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers on the market today, it’s hard to do better than the UE Wonderboom.

The UE Wonderboom is still not available in India but we have confirmation about its arrival to the country. Our global team has tested the device, hence we were sure about putting it on the best Bluetooth speakers' list.

6. Creative Muvo 2C

The best budget Bluetooth speaker

Weight: 0.35 pounds | Battery life: 6 hours | Wireless range: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: 1 x full-range | NFC: No | Aux-in: Yes | Bluetooth version: 4.2 | Weatherproofing: Yes-IP66 | Charges devices over USB: No

Feature-rich

Has some actual bass

Buggy app

Advanced features can be complex

The Creative Muvo 2C is a speaker than punches well above its weight in terms of its sound quality. This tiny Bluetooth speaker is one of the smallest we've seen to pack its own bass radiator, which results in much better dynamic range than many other speakers at this price point. Plus, it's also feature-rich in terms of its inputs, allowing you to play music either over Bluetooth, a 3.5mm jack, USB or even insert a microSD card to play MP3 files directly.

Of course, that being said, if you spend more you'll get a more refined sound, better bass still, and a longer battery life. But if you're looking for a budget speaker than the Muvo 2C is hard to beat at this price.

More recently we've reviewed its older sibling the Creative Muvo 2 , which could be an option if you want this same functionality in a slightly larger form factor. However, it doesn't present quite the same value for money as the 2C.

7. Bose SoundLink Color II

A vibrant Bluetooth speaker that packs impressive sound

Weight: 544g | Dimensions: 5.25 x 5 x 2.25 inches (H x W x D) | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: 30 feet | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | NFC: No | Aux-in: Yes | Bluetooth version: N/A | Weatherproofing: Yes | Charges devices over USB: No

Fun, curvy design

Booming sound

Average battery life

Only splash-proof

It seems just about every speaker company has a wireless speaker that can take the abuse of being outdoors and Bose, a company most well-known for its brand of excellent noise-canceling headphones, is no different.

If you’re looking for something from Bose to take with you on your next hike, the SoundLink Color II is the company’s only splash-proof speaker that can stand up to the elements with an IPX4 rating.

8. Marshall Kilburn

Vintage looks with excellent sound

Weight: 3kg | Battery life: Up to 20 hours | Wireless range: N/A | Frequency response: 62 - 20,000Hz | Drivers: two 3/4-inch dome tweeters, one 4-inch woofer | NFC: No | Aux-in: Yes | USB charging: Yes

Bass and treble controls

Earth-pounding bass

No playback controls

Not as portable as competition

The Marshall Kilburn might not appear to be the best choice in Bluetooth speakers. It’s large, heavy, doesn’t have USB charging and isn’t waterproof. Plus, almost Rs 25k is a lot to pay for a Bluetooth speaker. But none of this matters because the Kilburn sounds so darn good.

If design and audio performance are your two most important criteria for a Bluetooth speaker – and they should be – the Kilburn is near perfect.

9. JBL Flip 4

A life-friendly speaker that doesn't skimp on sound

Weight: 515g | Battery life: Up to 12 hours | Wireless range: 40 feet | Frequency response: 70Hz – 20kHz | Drivers: 2 x 40mm | NFC: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | Bluetooth version: 4.2 | Weatherproofing: Yes | Charges devices over USB: No

Decent, rugged design

Plenty of bass

Underwhelming mid-range sound

Slightly basic looks

Bringing bluntness over refinement, the JBL Flip 4 is a good Bluetooth speaker for the rugged outdoorsman in your friend circle. It’s rough, tough design makes it perfect as a portable speaker to accompany all aspects of your life without worrying your home audio system.

Its all weather friendly design is a win, but a lack of definition and distinction in the mid-range ultimately means its sound quality is not quite up to scratch when compared with some, more high-end portable speakers.

10. Bose SoundLink Revolve

An excellent 360-degree speaker for the home

Weight: 680g | Battery life: 12 hours | Wireless range: 30ft (10m) | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | NFC: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | Bluetooth version: N/A | Weatherproofing: No | Charges devices over USB: No

True 360-degree sound

Beautiful design and build

Only 30ft (10m) range

Charging dock not included

The Bose SoundLink Revolve is an excellent sounding speaker for users looking for the true 360-degree sound. It’s great for sharing music during a party or for moving around the room without losing audio fidelity.

It continues the company’s history of excellent build quality and sound and crams it all into a cylindrical speaker you can take with you on the go.

On the debit side, though, it’s also not fully dust or waterproof so you’ll want to think twice before bringing the Revolve to the beach.

