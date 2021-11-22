The all-new Apple Watch 7 plummets to record-low price ahead of Black Friday

If you're looking to score an early Black Friday deal on the all-new Apple Watch Series 7, then today is your lucky day. Amazon just dropped the best-selling Apple Watch 7 to a new record-low price of $379.99 (was $399.99). That's a $19 discount and an impressive deal for a brand-new Apple device.

Today's Black Friday Apple Watch deal on the Series 7 is actually cheaper than the Apple Watch 6, which is on sale for $384.98 and applies to the Red, Blue, and Green sport band colors. Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch have been difficult to find as of late because of low stock supply, so we recommend grabbing this fantastic bargain now before it's too late.

Black Friday Apple Watch 7 deal

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $19 - Today's best Black Friday Apple Watch deal is the all-new Apple Watch 7 that's on sale for $379.99. That's a $19 discount and a new record-low price for the 41mm smartwatch. This discount applies to the Green, Red, and Blue sport bands, which are the only colors that are currently in stock. This is the cheapest deal we've seen for the Series 7 smartwatch, so we'd grab this fantastic deal now before it's too late.

The all-new Apple Watch 7 was unveiled last month and includes a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



See more of today's best Black Friday Apple Watch deals just below, including discounts on the Apple Watch SE and the best-selling Apple Watch Series 6.

More Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $219 at Amazon

Save $60 - The best Black Friday Apple Watch deal we've spotted so far is the Apple Watch SE on sale for just $219 at Amazon. That's a $60 discount and the cheapest deal we've seen for the budget smartwatch. Discounts on Apple Watches have been extremely rare as of late due to stock issues, so we'd grab today's record-low price while you can.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $384.98 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Apple Watch 6 is always a Black Friday best-seller, and Amazon has the smartwatch on sale for $384.98. while this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's the best deal you can find right now, as discounts on the Series 6 have been rare as of late. Please note, this deal applies to the Red sports band model and is the only color currently in stock.

