Surface Pro deals: the Surface Pro X has a $400 price cut for today only at Best Buy

Surface Pro deals run fairly regularly, but this Microsoft Surface Pro X for $899 (was $1,299) really is a cut above the rest, offering a whopping $400 saving on an upgraded 256GB spec. You'll have to act quickly though, as this Surface Pro deal is available for today only.

The Surface Pro X is the latest in tech giant Microsoft's premium 2-in-1 Surface tablet range. It features a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense display, 8GB of RAM, and Microsoft's own SQ1 processor - which is built for a diverse range of productivity-focused applications, as well as more casual streaming and browsing.

This particular Surface Pro deal features an upgraded 256GB capacity solid-state drive and 4G LTE capability, so you can load it up with the SIM card of choice and untie yourself from any WiFi constraints, as well as enjoy a vastly more spacious drive overall.

We've previously only seen the Surface Pro X run at $200 off previously and never seen the 256 GB versions go for this cheap before, so this is a fantastic deal. For context, the 128GB Wifi-only version is currently going for $925 at Amazon, so not only are you getting an upgraded spec, but you're also saving a lot of cash here.

Note - this deal is for the base Surface Pro X tablet only, the pictured Surface Pro X keyboard on Best Buy is however also currently on sale for $112.99 (was $139).

Not in the US? Check out the best Surface Pro deals in your region just below.

Today's best Surface Pro deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch | $1,299 $899.99 at Best Buy

Act quickly if you'd like to save yourself $400 on a brand new 4G Surface Pro X - this deal is available for today only. With a 256GB SSD and 4G capability, you're getting an upgraded Surface Pro X here for under the price of a basic 128GB Wifi only variant. Note - this deal is for the base tablet only, the Surface Pro X keyboard is sold separately.

View Deal

If you're looking for another great premium tablet, then we'd recommend checking out our best cheap iPad deals page, where we're looking at a whole range of excellent Apple offerings. Another great alternative is our cheap Samsung tablet prices page, which looks at some of the best Android tablets you can buy right now.