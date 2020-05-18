Surface Pro deals: the Surface Pro X has a $400 price cut for today only at Best Buy

Surface Pro deals run fairly regularly, but this Microsoft Surface Pro X for $899 (was $1,299) really is a cut above the rest, offering a whopping $400 saving on an upgraded 256GB spec. You'll have to act quickly though, as this Surface Pro deal is available for today only.
The Surface Pro X is the latest in tech giant Microsoft's premium 2-in-1 Surface tablet range. It features a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense display, 8GB of RAM, and Microsoft's own SQ1 processor - which is built for a diverse range of productivity-focused applications, as well as more casual streaming and browsing.
This particular Surface Pro deal features an upgraded 256GB capacity solid-state drive and 4G LTE capability, so you can load it up with the SIM card of choice and untie yourself from any WiFi constraints, as well as enjoy a vastly more spacious drive overall.
We've previously only seen the Surface Pro X run at $200 off previously and never seen the 256 GB versions go for this cheap before, so this is a fantastic deal. For context, the 128GB Wifi-only version is currently going for $925 at Amazon, so not only are you getting an upgraded spec, but you're also saving a lot of cash here.
Note - this deal is for the base Surface Pro X tablet only, the pictured Surface Pro X keyboard on Best Buy is however also currently on sale for $112.99 (was $139).
Today's best Surface Pro deal
Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch |
$1,299 $899.99 at Best Buy
Act quickly if you'd like to save yourself $400 on a brand new 4G Surface Pro X - this deal is available for today only. With a 256GB SSD and 4G capability, you're getting an upgraded Surface Pro X here for under the price of a basic 128GB Wifi only variant. Note - this deal is for the base tablet only, the Surface Pro X keyboard is sold separately.
View Deal
