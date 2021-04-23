Surface Pro deals: big savings on Type Cover keyboard bundles at Best Buy

We're seeing some excellent Surface Pro deals at Best Buy right now, with savings reaching up to $430 off the Windows tablet. That's not all, though, many of these offers are also sending you home with a Type Cover keyboard as well. That's perfect for those who need the flexibility of tablet / laptop combination.

Prices start at just $599, and with everything from entry level models to powerful i7 devices there are discounts across the full range. The cheaper end will offer up a more everyday i3 configuration, but you're still getting 128GB of SSD storage space. Still, with 4GB RAM this is more geared towards those looking to stream, play some games, or catch up on some lighter browsing and emails. Plus, with the keyboard accessory included and a record low price tag, you're still looking at excellent value here.

If you're browsing these Surface Pro deals for a more work-oriented machine, you'll find a mid-range model offering an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and a keyboard cover for $799 (was $1,029). However, for heavier workflows we'd recommend this i7 build complete with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and keyboard cover - it's now down to just $1,199 (was $1,629).

You'll find all these Surface Pro 7 deals and more just below, though note there are a few offers here that don't include the Type Cover Keyboard as part of their discounts.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Surface Pro deals in your region.

Today's best Surface Pro 7 deals

Surface Pro 7 (i3 / 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD) + Black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - This is a return to the cheapest we've ever seen this entry level Surface Pro 7 tablet with the Black Type Cover included. This configuration is designed to withstand lighter work, but there's still plenty of speed for everyday browsing, streaming, and emails.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 (i5 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD) + Black Type Cover: $1,029 $799 at Best Buy

Save $230 - Those looking to pick up a cheap Surface Pro for work, will likely get along better with this i5 configuration. You're upgrading to a more powerful processor but also doubling your RAM to 8GB which will come in handy for multi-tasking and running more demanding programs. If you don't need the keyboard, though, you can also grab the tablet by itself for $699.99 (was $899.99).

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 (i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD): $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This Surface Pro deal doesn't include the Type Cover keyboard which means you're just getting the tablet itself here. However, at $300 off you're getting an excellent price on a configuration designed for mid-range work with an extra boost up to 256GB of storage space as well.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 (i7 / 16GB RAM / 256GB SSD) + Black Type Cover: $1,629 $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $430 - If you're looking for a heavy duty device for more complex programs and multi-tasking, this offer on the i7 configuration is looking particularly strong right now. You're getting a powerful processor and extra RAM here, and also picking up the keyboard at the same time.View Deal

More Surface Pro deals

The Surface Pro 7 deals above will offer the best model for most users, however if you're looking for a larger screen, Microsoft's own chipset and the potential for LTE connectivity, check out the latest prices on the Surface Pro X below.

You'll find plenty more cheap tablet deals up for grabs this week, but if you don't need a Windows machine it's worth taking a look at the latest iPad Pro deals for Apple's take on a premium device. Or check out the latest Samsung Galaxy tablet sales for a slightly cheaper Android alternative.