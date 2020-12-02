Super Mario Odyssey is free with this Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deal

Nintendo Switch deals are a little thin on the ground right now, after Cyber Monday wiped out the US's stock. However, if you managed to grab one then this Pro Controller deal might just be the best way to top off your November savings.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a pricey piece of kit, coming in at $69.99 by itself. However, you can offset some of those costs by grabbing a free copy of Super Mario Odyssey with it right now.

We usually see this bundle offer sitting at $99.99, saving you about $15 on the price of the game as well. However, cutting that price right down makes this an excellent buy for anyone looking for a more traditional gaming experience and one of Mario's latest adventures at the same time.

If you've already got Super Mario Odyssey however, and considering it's a nearly four year old game you may well do, you'll want to take a look at this $10 discount on the Pro Controller by itself. Nintendo Switch deals rarely touch this more premium peripheral so you'll want to take advantage of this rare price cut while it's still around.

You'll find both of these Pro Controller sales just below, as well as all the latest Nintendo Switch deals further down the page as well.

Not in the US? You'll find more Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deals in your region further down the page.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deals

Free game Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | Super Mario Odyssey: $114.99 $69.99 at Walmart

You're not only picking up Nintendo's premium Pro Controller here, but you're also grabbing Super Mario Odyssey at the same time. With the controller by itself coming in at $69.99 that's an excellent free game bundle.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

If you already have a copy of Super Mario Odyssey this Best Buy offer is better suited. You're saving $10 on the Pro Controller here - a rare discount indeed, as this peripheral rarely sees price cuts over the course of the year.

View Deal

More Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deals

You'll find all the cheapest Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deals just below, with the lowest prices from the US, UK, and Australia available in this chart.

More Nintendo Switch deals

If you're yet to grab your Nintendo Switch console, however, you'll also find the very latest bundles to hit the shelves just below as well.

Keep an eye on all the best Nintendo Switch bundles right here on TechRadar, or if you're going for a handheld only experience you'll also want to take a look at the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals. We're also tracking all the latest Nintendo Switch Joy-Con prices as well.