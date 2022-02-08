Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy: Sony's 65-inch OLED TV drops to just $1,999.99

Time is running out to score epic Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy, and we've just spotted an incredible bargain on Sony's stunning OLED display. Right now, you can get Sony's 65-inch Bravia OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,999.99 (was $2,299.99). That's a $300 discount and an incredible price for a big-screen OLED display.



Sony's A80J Series TV features a premium OLED panel within a cognitive processor XR which delivers a life-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life - perfect for watching the big game. The Sony TV features XR Triluminos Pro Color and Acoustic Surface Audio Plus, so you're getting intense colors and deep blacks coupled with premium sound quality. You're also getting smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



We've listed more of today's top Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy below, but keep in mind these offers will end this Sunday, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Super Bowl OLED TV deal

Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K Smart TV: $2,299.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Best Buy has Sony's stunning 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,999.99. An incredible price for a 65-inch OLED display, the Bravia series delivers bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the OLED technology, plus you're getting Acoustic Surface Audio+ for an immersive sound experience - perfect for watching the big game.

More Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy

TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $330 – Our favorite budget Super Bowl TV deal from Best Buy is this massive 70-inch 4K TV from TCL that's on sale for just $499.99. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV - you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

Samsung Q60A QLED TV (55-inch): $699.99 $579.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - If you're looking for a mid-size QLED TV in today's Super Bowl TV deals, you can get this 55-inch display from Samsung on sale for just $579.99. A fantastic price for a QLED TV, the Samsung set features the ultra-fast 4K Quantum processor, Quantum HDR for bright, bold colors, and a super sleek, thin design.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $579.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 – A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this Crystal UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays, and it's on sale for $579.99. This Super Bowl TV deal packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – If you're looking for an OLED display under $1,000, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include LG's A1 48-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of $799.99 - $50 less than last week's price. You're getting 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio, plus LG ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.

LG UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV (75-inch): $1,179.99 $869.99 at Best Buy

Save $310 - Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals also include this massive 75-inch set from LG that's on sale for $869.99. The 4K smart TV packs the powerful 4K Quad-Core processor resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.

Vizio H1 OLED TV (55-inch): $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Best Buy has this Vizio OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $999.99, thanks to today's massive $300 discount. That's the best price we've found for the 55-inch display, which features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

LG C1 OLED (77-inch): $3,299.99 $2,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - One of our favorite Super Bowl TV deals is this massive 77-inch C1 OLED TV from LG that's on sale for $2,899.99. Perfect for watching the big game - the LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

