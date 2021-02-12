Stunning Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals drop to lowest prices ever at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy tablet deals have been slowly chipping away at the prices of the latest release. However, Amazon's latest Presidents' Day sales have just slashed the prices of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus down to new record lows.

These are some stunning discounts, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 now starting at just $519.99 this weekend. That's all the way down from an MSRP of $649.99, beating even the Black Friday price by nearly $10. However, things only get better as you move up the storage levels. You'll find a 256GB tablet available for $569.99 (was $729.99) and 512GB up for $649.99 (was $829.99). Be sure to tick the Amazon coupon box on the page for the full savings.

However, Amazon's Presidents' Day sales are also offering Samsung Galaxy tablet deals on the S7 Plus model. The turbo charged tablet is available for as little as $719.99 right now, with a $130 discount on the 128GB version. Up at the top of the scale though, you can save $200 on the 512GB configuration, now available for $829.99.

Presidents' Day sales: Samsung Galaxy tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): $649.99 $519.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has plummeted in price this weekend. With straight discounts and extra savings applied using Amazon's coupon tick box, these are some record low prices on the latest Samsung tablet to hit the market. You'll find the 128GB model available for just $519.99 or, put another way, you can grab 512GB of storage for the usual price of 128GB this weekend. 256GB: $729.99 $569.99 | 512GB: $829.99 $649.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (128GB): $849.99 $719.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for the latest and greatest, now's the time to be shopping. Be sure to tick the coupon boxes on the Amazon page for the full savings here, because when you do you'll find some stunning discounts across the full range of powerful Samsung Galaxy tablet deals. 256GB: $929.99 $769.99 | 512GB: $1,029.99 $829.99

