Sony OLED TVs are selling out in Prime Day TV deals – don't miss your chance

Amazon Prime Day deals are here, if not for much longer – and your best bet is likely the Sony A8/A8H OLED TV, which has got an astonishing price cut in both the US and UK.

This 2020 flagship was one of our favorite OLED screens, repackaging many of the technologies that made the Sony A9G OLED so impressive, but at a much more affordable price point. That price has only got lower, too, with a whopping $900 discount at Amazon in the US, and a similar £600 price cut in the UK.

These prices are on the 65-inch model in both regions – and in the case of the UK, the 55-inch model has already sold out, meaning Amazon could well run out of the larger options before it hits midnight and its Cinderella carriage of deals retires for good.

There are also a host of cheaper Sony LCD TVs, including a $150 discount on a brand-new X81J screen in the US, or a £400 price cut on last year's XH81 in the UK. So whether you're after an affordable mid-range TV, or something a bit more premium, you should get what you want in the Prime Day TV deals below...

Sony Prime Day TV deals, from OLED to LCD

US

Sony 65-inch A8H BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $2,498 $1,598 at Amazon

Sony 50-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $849.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - One of our favorite Best Buy deals, you can get this Sony 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $699.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

Sony 55-inch X800H Smart 4K UHD TV: $999.99 $798 at Walmart

Save $200 - Packed with premium features, this stunning Sony 55-inch TV is on sale for $798 at Walmart's Deal for Days sale. The 4K TV delivers a cinema-like experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide incredible accuracy and brilliant colors.

Sony X91J 85-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $3,499.99 $2,998 at Amazon

Save $500 - Score a massive $500 price cut on this massive Sony 85-inch 4K TV at Amazon's Prime Day sale. That's an incredible price for this premium set that features an X1 4K HDR processor to delivers a cinema-like picture experience with brilliant colors and deep contrasts. With HDMI 2.1, it'll make a great gaming TV too.

UK

Sony Bravia KD55XH81 TV: £999 £599 at Amazon

Sony Bravia KE65A8/P: £2,399 £1,799 at Amazon

This stunning 65-inch set has everything and more that you'd want in your big-screen dream TV. The A8H Series features a premium OLED panel within an X1 Ultimate processor which provides a life-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life. The 4K TV features millions of OLED pixels that are supercharged by the Pixel Contrast Booster, which delivers deep blacks and intense colors. The smart TV also features Game Mode for a super smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch A8H series, and this Prime Day lightning deal ends tonight at Midnight EST. We've included more of the best OLED TVs below and make sure to check out our Prime Day TV deals guide for more offers.

