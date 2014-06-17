Two years on, Nike FuelBand finally gets a companion Android app

In recent months Nike has made it abundantly clear that, more than ever, its loyalties lie with Team Apple as rumours continue to circulate that a collaboration in the wearables arena may be on the agenda.

However, despite reportedly winding down its own hardware operation, the sportswear giant has at least decided to pay lip service to Android by finally launching a companion app for its FuelBand wristbands.

The Nike+ FuelBand app, which is available now on devices running Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and above, arrives two years after the FuelBand hardware went on sale with an accompanying iPhone app.

FuelBand and FuelBand SE is "optimized" for Samsung's Galaxy S3, Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S5, as well as the HTC One, Nexus 5 and the Moto X.

However, we found that the Nike FuelBand Android app works just the same in conjunction with unlisted devices such as the larger Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and Nexus 7.

Android gets goals

Users will be able to use the app to view their NikeFuel ratings in real time, view the progress towards their goals on any given day, week or month and set move reminders using their device.

The app allows specific activities to be tracked during the Nike+ Sessions functionality and compete with friends on a leaderboard.

The launch for Android comes nearly eight months after Nike claimed it was "working on support" for Android.

That prospect had seemed slim when reports emerged Nike had fired the majority of the FuelBand team back in April. Since then the company has been rumoured to be in cahoots with Apple over a purported iBand or iWatch.