Six Nations 2020 live stream: how to watch every rugby union game online from anywhere

The wait is over...the Six Nations is back! Rugby Union fans were spoilt rotten by the World Cup last year, but now there's the chance for six of the sport's biggest teams to battle things go all out for Grand Slam glory. And you're in exactly the right place if you're unsure how to get a Six Nations live stream where you are this weekend.

Four of the six teams have new coaches since the 2019 instalment of tournament, with only England's Eddie Jones and Scotland’s Gregor Townsend still in place this time out.

Six Nations: fact file Current champions: Wales Wooden spoon holders: Italy Most titles: 6 - England When? From Saturday, February 1 to Saturday, March 14

Jones will have to use all of his managerial experience to lift a set of players who may still feel wounded after their 32-12 humbling by South Africa in the World Cup Final in Japan back in November. Wales come into the tournament as champions following last year's Grand Slam triumph, and it will be interesting to see how they fare under new coach Wayne Pivac.

With France set to host the World Cup in 2023, all eyes will be on the nation's new coach Fabien Galthie and the youthful squad he'll be looking to blood in the run up to that tournament. Ireland will have a familiar face looking on from the stands as coach, with former assistant Andy Farrell replacing Joe Schmidt in the hot seat. While much of Scotland's hopes will be resting on the shoulder's of talisman Finn Russell, however the stand-off's breach of discipline which saw him unceremoniously sent home during his teams preparation for their opening tie against Ireland has placed his involvement in the tournament in doubt. Oh...and then there's Italy, too!

For all the info about how to watch a Six Nations live stream, read on. And you can scroll down to see a list of next weekend's fixtures, too.

And don't miss out on a Super Bowl live stream either

How to live stream Six Nations 2020 in the UK for free

Great news! Every single Six Nations match will be shown live in the UK on free-to-air television. The coverage is spread across the BBC and ITV, so take a look at our info box below to see what channel is showing which individual games.

If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) then you can get access via the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub websites or mobile apps. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service such TVPlayer.com, which has all of the UK's freeview channels (including the BBC and ITV) in one place. This means you can catch the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK - or subscribe to TVPlayer Plus if you want to record it and watch later.

Not in the UK this weekend? No worries - just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Six Nations when you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. But there's a way you can watch anyway. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's Ts&Cs, of course.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - simply download, install, open the app and select the appropriate location. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it's compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). Express is excellent, but there are other fantastic VPN options out there as well - here are our current top three entrants on our best VPN countdown. ExpressVPN also has the benefit of coming with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3 months FREE with an annual plan are real added value, too.

Six Nations 2020: Fixtures and UK TV schedule

All times in GMT

ROUND ONE:

Saturday, February 1, 2020 Wales v Italy, 2.15pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. TV - BBC SPORT + S4C

Ireland v Scotland, 4.45pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. TV - ITV SPORT

Sunday, February 2, 2020 France v England, 3pm, Stade de France, Paris. TV - BBC SPORT

ROUND TWO:

Saturday, February 8, 2020 Ireland v Wales, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. TV - ITV SPORT + S4C

Scotland v England, 4.45pm, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh. TV - BBC SPORT

Sunday, February 9, 2020 France v Italy, 3pm, Stade de France, Paris. TV - BBC SPORT

ROUND THREE:

Saturday, February 22, 2020 Italy v Scotland, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome. TV - ITV SPORT

Wales v France, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. TV - BBC SPORT + S4C

Sunday, February 23, 2020 England v Ireland, 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, London. TV - ITV SPORT

ROUND FOUR:

Saturday, March 7, 2020 Ireland v Italy, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. TV - ITV SPORT

England v Wales, 4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium, London. TV - ITV SPORT + S4C

Sunday, March 8, 2020 Scotland v France, 3pm, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh. TV - BBC SPORT

ROUND FIVE:

Saturday, March 14, 2020 Wales v Scotland, 2.15pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. TV - BBC SPORT + S4C

Italy v England, 4.45pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome. TV - ITV SPORT

France v Ireland, 8pm, Stade de France, Paris. TV - BBC SPORT

Live stream the Six Nations in Australia

If you don't mind the late nights/early mornings, then subscription service beIN Sport is showing every game of the 2020 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. Not in Australia for the rugby? Don't forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

Live stream the Six Nations in New Zealand

beIN Sport is also the place to be for rugby fans in New Zealand looking to watch all the prime European action. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two week trial.

Live stream the 2020 Six Nations in Canada and more - for FREE

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Luckily, it has secured streaming rights for the Six Nations Rugby. You can even watch for free as DAZN offers a 30 day FREE TRIAL.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in the US

NBC Sports Network once again has the rights to show Six Nations rugby in the US. You'll need the network's Rugby Pass which now costs $79.99, which will give you access to live broadcasts of every match of the tournament commercial-free, and you'll also be able to watch each game on-demand, as well as Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup.

Who are the favourites for the 2020 Six Nations?

Beaten World Cup finalists England are current favourites with most bookies to lift this year’s Six Nations Championship trophy.

What happened in the 2019 Six Nations?

Regarded as outsiders at the beginning of the tournament, Wales clinched their first grand slam in seven years, with a clean sweep of victories against their five opponents.

Who has won the most Six Nations championships

England lead the pack with six championship wins, their last in 2017. Wales and France are both close behind on five.