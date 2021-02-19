Sea of Thieves just had its biggest month yet, three years after it first released

Sea of Thieves has just celebrated its biggest ever month, almost three years after it was released in March 2018.

In a developer update video shared on Rare's YouTube channel, executive producer Joe Neate said it was an "incredible" achievement that the game – which recently launched its first season of content – had just seen its highest concurrent user figure since it released three years ago.

"January has been our biggest month yet in terms of [Monthly Active Users]. The most people we've had playing in a single calendar month, which is incredible seeing as we've been out nearly three years now," Neate said.

"We also saw our highest concurrent users – people playing at the same time – since around the launch period in March 2018.

"To be nearly three years into the journey of Sea of Thieves and to be in that position is just incredible," Neate added. "So thanks to everyone who has been here since the start or has joined us more recently. It's an amazing moment in time for us."

Neate also teased at what's to come in the next few months, hinting that this year is "going to be [Sea of Thieves'] biggest one yet".

