Scotland vs Ireland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2019 rugby online from anywhere

The Six Nations 2019 already has the pressure of this being the Rugby World Cup year too, so performances have to be at their peak. The Celtic clash between Ireland and Scotland should be a powerful one as pre-tournament favourites, Ireland, hope to spring back after an opening loss to England.

Great news though as you can watch every Six Nations game from practically anywhere and getting a Scotland vs Ireland live stream is no exception.

Scotland v Ireland - where and when Scotland and Ireland will play their second game against each other in this Six Nations competition at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. The game itself starts today, Saturday February 9, at 2.15pm GMT.

Ireland have started on the back foot after their defeat by England (32-20) in the opening Six Nations game for the side. But as the favourite at the start of this competition and with everything still to play for, Scotland are going to be firmly in the team's crosshairs. With injuries plaguing the likes of CJ Stander, Devin Toner and Garry Ringrose, Ireland's coach Joe Schmidt has had to make changes - Quinn Roux, Sean O'Brien and Rob Kearney all earning a recall.

Scotland is coming off a win after beating Italy (33-20) but since the Italians are the outsiders in this competition this likely hasn't swelled the Scottish egos too much. Scotland's prop Willem Nel and flanker Sam Skinner are both ruled out through injury.

The game itself is free to air in the UK, so you can tune in to a Scotland vs Ireland live stream for free if you're there. For all your other viewing options, keep on reading.

How to live stream Scotland v Ireland in the UK for free

Result! All the Six Nations matches will be shown live in the UK on free-to-air television. This Scotland and Ireland game will be aired on the BBC from 2.15pm GMT. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) then you can get access via the BBC iPlayer mobile app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service such TVPlayer.com , which has all of the UK's freeview channels (including the Beeb) in one place. So you can enjoy the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK - or subscribe to TVPlayer Plus if you want to record it and watch later. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

Live stream the Six Nations when you're not in your country

If you're outside your home country - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll realise that you can't as it's location restricted. Fear not, the action is still within your reach. All you need to do is download and install a VPN to effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage (assuming you comply with the broadcaster's TS&Cs), minus the risk of using a naughty stream from an illegal source.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - simply download, install, open the app and select the appropriate location. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it's compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). Express is excellent, but there are other fantastic VPN options out there as well - here are our current top three entrants on our best VPN countdown: 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and/or 3 months FREE with an annual plan

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: one of the most affordable VPNs out of the big guns

Live stream Scotland v Ireland in Australia

You'll have to be up at 1.15am AEDT to catch this game live, so perhaps this is reserved for true fans only – or anyone settling in for a big night. The game will be shown via subscription service beIN Sport, which is actually showing every game of the 2019 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Scotland v Ireland in New Zealand

This game isn't going to be live until 3.15am Wellington time, so night owls are in for a treat. This, like all the Six Nations 2019 games is getting aired in one easy to access place. It's all being streamed via beIN Sport. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two week trial.

How to watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream online in the US

The US gets to enjoy the Scotland and Ireland rugby action this year using NBC Rugby Pass which will stream the game live at 6.15am PT, 9.15am ET. All you need do is head over to Rugby Pass and sign up. It costs $69.99, but that covers you until August meaning that every Six Nations game in 2019 will be covered in one hit.

Live stream the rugby union in Canada - for FREE