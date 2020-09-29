Save up to $50 with Home Depot's latest Air Fryer deals

We typically see more air fryer deals as we head into the pre-holidays shopping period, and Home Depot is already offering some excellent discounts on appliances from Aria and Kalorik this week.

Savings are reaching $50 off right now, on this 30Qt Aria air fryer, now down to $149.99 from $199. That's a fantastic discount and the cheapest we've seen it go for since its release this year. Such a saving nets you a premium touchscreen air fryer, with plenty of room for a range of recipes and even rotisserie accessories included.

However, if you're looking for a smaller device, you'll also find a 10Qt model available for just $109.99 after a $40 discount as well. This smaller appliance offers an all-in-one solution in a more compact shell, and is now sitting at a price you'd usually expect from cheaper, less premium brands.

Sitting square in the middle, however, is this $40 saving on the 22Qt Kalorik air fryer, capable of frying, baking, roasting, toasting, and broiling, with all the preset cooking options you could ask for and adjustable temperature up to 450 degrees farenheit. Coming in at just $129.99, you're picking up a highly customizable appliance here, at a great price point too.

We're going into more detail on these air fryer deals just below, but if today's prices aren't to your liking, we may see more offers in November, during the Black Friday Home Depot deals. Or, take a look at the best cheap air fryer sales available right now for more inspiration.

Today's best air fryer deals at Home Depot

Aria 10Qt air fryer: $149.99 $109.99 at Home Depot

This 10Qt air fryer by Aria is available for $40 less this week at Home Depot. It's an all-in-one solution that offers three cooking levels, a rotating rotisserie accessory, 8 pre-built presets, and plenty more features as well.

Aria 30Qt air fryer toaster oven: $199.99 $149.99 at Home Depot

If you're looking for something a little substantial, however, you can save $50 on this 30Qt air fryer as well. That's 25% off the final cost of a fantastic machine with accessories and recipe book included as well.

Kalorik 22Qt digital air fryer toaster oven: $169.99 $129.99 at Home Depot

This Kalorik digital air fryer sits in the middle of the two Aria offers available this week at Home Depot, and offers a 22Qt appliance for $40 off its usual price. You're still getting plenty of functionality here, as well as accessories for rotisserie cooking and baking.

More air fryer deals

If you're after more prices from retailers across the web, you'll want to check out the cheapest offers available in the US, UK, and Australia just below.

Or, take a look at the latest Instant Pot deals and sales for more top brand action, or the best cheap coffee maker deals if you need a quick caffeine hit before you start cooking. Don't forget, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is also just around the corner, so we're bringing you all the latest information right here.