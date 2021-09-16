Home Depot Black Friday deals 2021: when the sale will start and what we expect to see

As the world’s largest retailer for home improvements, Home Depot Black Friday deals offer shoppers some substantial savings on an extensive catalog of products during the end-of-year sale.

Here on this page will be everything you need to know about this year’s shopping event from key dates to find the best offers, to which products we predict will have the biggest discounts- plus, our pro tips for what to look for when shopping at Home Depot.

Black Friday 2021 officially starts on November 26, however, like other retailers such as Best Buy, Target, and Lowe’s, we usually see Home Depot launch its sales early, with savings starting around the beginning of the month.

Last year’s Home Depot Black Friday sale was a month-long event and provided some impressive deals on a selection of home redecoration categories. With up to 40% off major appliances and up to 50% off furniture items, we also saw kitchen appliances on sale, as well as power tools and holiday decorations adorning the seasonal savings ad.

Black Friday improved

According to Adobe Analytics data, online shopping increased dramatically last year, as consumers spent more than $188billion online during the holiday season - that's a 32% increase on the year before. Not only that, being stuck indoors meant more of us were giving our homes a facelift, and the home improvement category saw strong growth as shoppers searched for the best products for redecoration.

As the number one home improvement retailer in the US, we’ve got no doubt that we’ll see further growth this year, as Home Depot continues to improve its online shopping experience for holiday shoppers.



Home Depot Black Friday deals: FAQ

When will the Home Depot Black Friday deals start in 2021? Home Depot Black Friday deals will likely start during the first week of November, lasting a month until the beginning of December. Due to the pandemic last year, Home Depot decided to save the one-day frenzied shopping event and extended its sale period to a month. While a month-long sale is looking likely for this year, we’re still expecting to see some of the biggest discounts released during the Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday. We’ll be updating this page as soon as any dates are confirmed and the Home Depot Black Friday offers are available so you’ll want to keep it bookmarked to stay up to date with all the best offers.



What Home Depot Black Friday deals do we expect to see in 2021? Home Depot’s Black Friday deals are expecting to offer some excellent savings on everything home improvement related: home decor, DIY, garden furniture, holiday decorations and appliances. Bundle deals on power tools dominated the Home Depot Black Friday offers last year with trusted brands, DeWalt, Makita and Ridgid making an appearance. As a home improvement store, we’re expecting more of the same this year, with offers appearing throughout the month. Last year we saw up to 40% off major appliances, including smart refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines and ovens, with some impressive savings on Samsung and LG refrigerators. In addition, we’ve seen 50% off bath and bedding items, and up to 50% off furniture in previous years. Smaller kitchen appliances such as coffee makers, air fryers and blenders were also featured in the sales last year. It’s likely we’ll see more of the same this year, so if you’re looking to upgrade your home, you’re guaranteed to find plenty of home essentials and appliances discounted during the sale event.



Black Friday Home Depot hours: will the store open?

Yes, Home Depot will be open on Black Friday, November 26. With stores set to close on Thanksgiving, they are expected to reopen the following day with region-specific hours, so it's worth checking your local store for the latest information. However, last year we saw the majority of Home Depot stores open from 6.00am. We'll keep you up to date with Home Depot's Black Friday and Cyber Monday opening hours as the news is announced.

When is the Home Depot Black Friday ad coming out?

The highly-anticipated, Home Depot Black Friday ad is the ultimate resource for any savvy deals hunter brimming with all the best deals this holiday season.

Last year, the ad was released on October 26. If Home Depot follows a similar timeline this year we’re expecting the ad to go live October 25, allowing customers plenty of time to browse products ahead of the 2021 Black Friday event.

Last year's top Home Depot Black Friday deals

A good indicator of what's to come this Black Friday involves looking at last year’s offers. To give you an idea of what categories of products we expect to see discounted later this year, below we’ve listed last year’s top deals for you to browse through.

Standout deals at Home Depot during the holiday sales tend to be on major appliances. Last year we saw up to $1000 off ranges, with both high-end models and cheaper ranges on sale.

Home decor, indoor and outdoor furniture, and tools had up to 40% discounts across a wide selection of products during the Home Depot sale last year. In addition, Home Depot usually has some excellent savings off holiday decorations, so it’s worth stopping by for anything home interior and garden-related.

While Home Depot Black Friday discounts provide some cheap tech like home speakers, for example, we wouldn’t necessarily recommend relying on the retailer for the best laptops or phone deals. Best Buy or Amazon will be your go-to places for the top tech and entertainment offers this Black Friday.



Up to $900 off refrigerators: From $539 at Home Depot

Refrigerator savings are available at Home Depot this week, with discounts ranging up to $900 on some of the best brands in large appliances. Shop for Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool savings ahead of Black Friday.

Save over $1,000 on ranges: From $419 at Home Depot

You'll also find up over $1,000 off a selection of high end and cheap ranges, so whether you're looking for something on short notice or a more impressive upgrade, you'll find some excellent savings available.

Save up to 30% on dishwashers: From $385 at Home Depot

Whether you're looking for a cheap dishwasher or you're upgrading to one with all the latest features, you'll find up to 30% off a wide range at Home Depot right now. That means big savings on everything from the cheapest Hotpoint to the more luxurious of Samsung products.

Up to 40% off home decor at Home Depot

Save up to 40% on a range of furniture and decor items right now. That includes kitchen and dining room furniture, mattresses, wallpaper, and bedding discounts, so there's plenty to shop.

Bathroom furniture and fittings up to 40% off at Home Depot

From toilets to bathroom vanities, showers to faucets, you'll find a range of bathroom furniture and fittings available for up to 40% off. That results in some excellent savings across an impressive selection of brands.

