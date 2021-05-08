Save an additional 25% on a range of Razer deals this weekend at Best Buy

If you're looking to refresh your PC gaming set up this weekend, Best Buy's latest Razer deals are offering some excellent bundle discounts to help you keep those costs down. You'll receive a 20% discount when you buy two Razer accessories this weekend, or if you're getting the full keyboard, mouse, and headphones set, you can save 25% on three.

Considering Best Buy is already offering a massive range of Razer deals before you even get to checkout, there's some serious cash to be saved here. For example, pair the Razer Huntsman Elite opto-mechanical gaming keyboard (now $169.99, was $199.99) with the Razer Viper Ultimate Ultralight gaming mouse (now $94.99, was $129.99), and you can save an additional $53 at checkout.

You can find more info about this offer and our top picks from all the Razer deals included in this promotion just below. Note, though, that these offers will end on Sunday.

Razer PC gaming accessories: 20% off 2 / 25% off 3 at Best Buy

You can save an additional 20% on your second Razer gaming accessory at Best Buy right now, or 25% off your third. Simply select from the already discounted Razer deals available now, add to your cart, and your additional savings will be available before checkout. Offer ends Sunday, May 9

The best Razer deals included in this offer

Razer Ornata V2 wired mecha-membrane gaming keyboard: $99.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

The Razer Ornata V2 is currently $20 off before any additional discounts at checkout. That means you can pick up a cheaper mecha-membrane gaming keyboard with all the Chroma RGB and a fully programmable deck for even less than that $79.99 if paired with another accessory.

Razer Huntsman Elite wired opto-mechanical gaming keyboard: $199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

The Razer Huntsman Elite heralds in Razer's new opto-mechanical switches. That means incredibly speedy key presses, with light actuation taking over from mechanical to make for a highly responsive, but still incredibly tactile experience.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless mechanical gaming keyboard: $229.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

You are dropping that opto-mechanical actuation on the BlackWidow V3 Pro, but if you're after a wireless option that doesn't compromise on speed or connection stability, this is a great option. You're saving $30 on this premium deck, with Razer Green switches included on this particular configuration.

Razer Blackshark V2 wired gaming headset: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

You're only saving $10 on the Razer Blackshark V2, but with additional discounts at checkout that saving can quickly grow. With Razer's 50mm drivers tuned to offer excellent differentiation between highs, mids, and lows, as well as noise cancellation, a lightweight form factor, and 7.1 surround sound (on PC), there's a massive amount of value packed in for under $50.

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset: $199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

If speed is the aim of the game, then the Razer Nari Ultimate's 2.4GHz wireless connection will certainly prove its worth quickly. Not only are you getting lag-free audio here, but with THX Spatial Audio for positional sound, and a cooler gel-infused memory foam in the cushions this is a luxurious headset at a great price.

Razer Viper wired optical gaming mouse: $79.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

The Razer Viper optical gaming mouse is $40 off at Best Buy right now, though we do usually see it closer to this $39.99 sales price than the $79.99 MSRP. A 16,000 DPI is fairly standard at this price range, but with five DPI settings onboard and eight programmable buttons, you're edging out in value here with some premium extra features.

Razer Deathadder V2 wired optical gaming mouse: $69.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

The Razer Deathadder V2 still offers the eight-button strong macro functionality but ups your game with a 20K optical sensor and the ability to not just program five DPI settings, but to calibrate five onboard profiles for a range of controls as well.

Razer Viper Ultimate Ultralight wireless gaming mouse: $129.99 $94.99 at Best Buy

At just 73g, the Razer Viper Ultimate Ultralight is every speedy fps player's best friend. With a 20K sensor and high speed transmission, you'll be able to maintain pinpoint accuracy while sweeping across the desk with minimal effort. Add a 70 hour battery life and eight programmable buttons and you've got a customizable powerhouse as well.

More Razer deals

