Samsung's next smartwatch may be called the Galaxy Watch Active

The likelihood of us seeing a new smartwatch that we've been calling the Samsung Galaxy Sport early in 2019 has accelerated after it was spotted in a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing earlier this week, but we may be wrong about the name.

A new rumor suggests it may be called Samsung Galaxy Watch Active rather than Galaxy Sport or Galaxy Watch 2.

The rumor comes from a source on Twitter who regularly reports on Samsung news, but we can't vouch for their previous leaks coming true. You can see the tweet in full below:

Steve has published some exclusive renders of a new Smartwatch by Samsung. There's only one thing that's unknown about this watch - the name. According to my sources this watch is going to be called "Galaxy Watch Active". Check out Steve's leak! https://t.co/rDGkvB6fBLJanuary 25, 2019

A new Galaxy

If this does turn out to be the name, it gives us more evidence that this is set to be a more fitness-led version of the smartwatch rather than a retread of what the Samsung Galaxy Watch was trying to achieve.

There aren't any clear rumors of what fitness tech we'll see in the new watch though.

Samsung has used the name Active a lot before in its smartphone lineup. That usually refers to the company's range of more durable phones with waterproof designs and shatterproof displays.

That may suggest the Galaxy Watch Active is meant to be a more adventure-led smartwatch with a more durable design than last year's device. We currently expect to hear more about the Galaxy Watch Active at the Galaxy S10 launch that's set to take place on February 20.

It's a launch in San Francisco rather than the company's regular MWC 2019 reveal and we're currently expecting to hear about at least three phones. There may even be as many as four, which alongside the Galaxy Watch Active unveiling would make for a very busy event.