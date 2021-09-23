Samsung sale slashes the Galaxy Tab S7 to just $239.99 – the lowest price ever

The Samsung discover sale event is releasing new deals every day and today's bargain is the best yet. For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Tab S7 on sale for just $389.99 (was $649.99). That's a massive $260 price cut and the best deal we've ever seen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): $649.99 $389.99 at Samsung

Save $260 - The Samsung discover sale event has a massive $260 price cut on the Galaxy Tab S7. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and $122 less than Amazon's best-ever deal. The 11-inch tablet features 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and includes Samsung's newest S-Pen.View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features a stunning 11-inch edge-to-edge display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a super smooth experience. The Android tablet delivers more power than most laptops, thanks to the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus and 128GB of storage. You're also getting an impressive camera system, Samsung's redesigned S Pen, and an all-day battery life.



Samsung is not only offering a massive price cut on the Galaxy Tab S7, but you can save even more when you trade in an eligible device. The Samsung discover sale event ends on Sunday, so you should snag this incredible deal while you can.

