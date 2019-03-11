Samsung reveals that the Galaxy S10 yielded its best pre-order sales yet

A whole decade on from its first ever Galaxy S phone launch, Samsung says it has just had its best ever pre-order period with the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch. Generating the highest amount of pre-orders of the whole series, Samsung's latest and greatest appears to have won over phone fans in the UK.

Samsung claims that out of the three devices released, Galaxy S10 Plus deals have out-performed the rest. Accounting for 57% of UK sales, this highlights the on-going trend of top-end phones beating out cheaper, more budget devices.

According to Samsung, the company is fully dedicated to pushing innovation this year. Conor Pierce, Corporate VP of Samsung UK and Ireland said: "This year, we will continue to invest in innovation with our S10 5G handset and Galaxy Fold coming later this year, ushering in a new era of smartphone technology and connectivity."

