Samsung sets pre-order record sales in the US for the Galaxy S10

The numbers are in, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 has set record pre-order sales for a Galaxy phone in the US. The S10 was officially released on Friday but has been available for pre-order since Samsung announced its line of Galaxy S10 phones back in February.



Samsung's record-setting numbers include sales from all three of the Galaxy S10 phones - the S10, S10 Plus and S10e. You might be surprised to hear that the most expensive of the three, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, made up the most sales, accounting for 57% of total pre-orders. The S10 Plus currently retails for $999.99 and is the biggest S10 phone with a 6.4-inch display. The cheapest of the three phones, the S10e, costs only $749.99 while the Galaxy S10 is priced at $899.99.

The best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals

Since you can now officially purchase the Galaxy S10, there are a few ways you can score savings on Samsung's newly released phones. We've gone ahead and listed the best Galaxy S10 prices and promotions from retailers and mobile phone carriers so you can decide which deal is best for you.



Right now at Samsung, it's offering up to $550 off your purchase of a Galaxy S10/S10e/S10 Plus when you trade in selected old phones. If you're interested in purchasing your phone through a specific carrier, they're also offering different promotions like trade-ins and buy-one-get-one deals. You can see all available options in detail for each phone on our dedicated deals pages below.

If you're looking for a carrier independent option, we've also listed all of the major retailers that carry the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 phone with the best prices below.

