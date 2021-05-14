Samsung is offering 15% of all its handsets including Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra deals

Like its closest competitor Apple, Samsung has some pretty high prices on its top-tier smartphones. But luckily, the brand is offering a helping hand this weekend, bringing a major discount to...well, all of its handsets.

On every single available Samsung handset including Samsung Galaxy S21 deals , the larger S21 Ultra deals and any of Samsung’s Note or A series devices, you can save 15% until this Monday.

You simply need to pick a handset, take it through to the checkout and apply the code WEEKEND. You can apply this to just one device or add multiple phones to your basket and get the 15% discount on each of them.

There are a few standout prices here including the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for just £289.15 if you trade-in an old phone (£339 without trade-ins), the Samsung S21 Ultra for £1019 or the standard Galaxy S21 for £653 .

Samsung is also offering money off for trade-ins with this code, plus a free 4 month subscription to YouTube Premium and a further 5% off if you buy through Samsung Pay+. We’ve picked out the best offers below or you can head straight to Samsung and use this code on any available smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals + free gifts:

Samsung Galaxy S21 | SIM-free | £769 £653 with code WEEKEND

As the more affordable option amongst Samsung’s latest flagship collection, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will likely be the device most people are interested in. With the discount code applied, you will only pay £653. That’s down from an original price of £769 and one you can get even lower with a trade-in.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | SIM-free | £1149 £976 with code WEEKEND

Samsung’s most powerful handset sees a pretty tremendous discount via this code. You will see the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra fall to just £976. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far with it usually floating just above the £1000 mark when it's on sale. This is a device where trade-in is especially useful, knocking up to £450 off the price alongside the discount code.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A52 | SIM-free | £1149 £976 with code WEEKEND

If you’re looking for Samsung on a budget, the Galaxy A52 will be a brilliant way to go. It comes down to just £339 but still gets you 5G accessibility, an excellent camera set-up, a decent level of processing power and much more. Of course, this won’t be as powerful as Samsung’s S or Note series though.

View Deal