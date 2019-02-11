Samsung Galaxy Watch Active leak hints at small screen with no rotating bezel

The Gear Sport is set to be replaced by the Galaxy Watch Active. Image Credit: TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active may pack a smaller display and miss out on the rotating bezel which has been a key feature on Samsung's previous smartwatches.

This latest Galaxy Watch Active leak comes via SamMobile, which claims the wearable will have a 1.1-inch display - which is notably smaller than the 1.3-inch screen on the Samsung Galaxy Watch and the 1.2-inch display on the Active's predecessor, the Gear Sport.

With a smaller display, it may be a little trickier to navigate around the Watch Active's interface, with your finger potentially blocking a lot of the screen from view.

You'd think then, this would be a perfect opportunity for Samsung's rotating ring bezel to shine. On previous watches such as the Galaxy Watch and Gear Sport, the rotating bezel around the display allows you to scroll through menus and messages, with a physical click allowing you to select options on screen.

This keeps the screen clear, as you don't have to move your finger across it as much. However, SamMobile says the Galaxy Watch Active won't benefit from this feature.

There apparently won't be a larger variant of the wearable either, with the only model number relating to the Galaxy Watch Active being SM-R500, with no sign of any more at the moment.

Further rumored specs for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active include water resistance up to 50 meters, an Exynos 9110 chipset, 4GB of storage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC, which are packed into a 13mm frame - which would make it thicker than the 11.6mm Gear Sport, but the same thickness as the Galaxy Watch.

There may not be long to wait to see if this leak is accurate, as we could see the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active launch as soon as February 20, when Samsung will take the covers off the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus.

