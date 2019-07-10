Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 leak reveals dual camera and wirelessly-charging S Pen

Samsung released its most recent flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S4, last August, and now it appears the South Korean technology giant is getting ready to release its follow-up, according to an exclusive leak from SamMobile.

Having already released the mid-range Galaxy Tab S5e earlier in the year, it seems the manufacturer is going to skip the premium Tab S5 entirely, opting instead to name its next flagship slate the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, if SamMobile's very convincing leaked images (including one of the device's boot screen) are anything to go by.

As you can see from the image below, the iPad Pro competitor reportedly sports a dual camera set up on its rear (a first for a Samsung tablet), along with an indentation for what's assumed to be a magnetic, wirelessly-charging S Pen with Bluetooth capability.

According to a previous rumor, the Tab S6 is expected to feature the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, putting it in line with today's top tier smartphone's in terms of processing power. It'll also reportedly boast 6GB of RAM and run on Android 9 Pie.

The slate's premium predecessor, Galaxy Tab S4, was unveiled on August 1, 2018 – one week ahead of last year's Galaxy Note 9 smartphone – so you can probably expect an official Galaxy Tab S6 announcement in the coming weeks ahead of the Galaxy Note 10 reveal.