Samsung Galaxy S9 is ready to shimmer in sunrise gold

Samsung is paving its newest phones in gold, giving the four-month-old Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus a shiny color refresh in the US starting next week.

Officially known as 'Sunrise Gold,' today's fresh hue joins the four existing Galaxy S9 colors: Lilac Purple, Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, and Coral Blue. Gold is new, at least to the US. It's previously launched in the UAE, parts of Europe and parts of Asia.

The gold colored phone has satin gloss finish to it, according to Samsung, which says it "wraps the smartphone in a tranquil glow." And of course there's an over-the-top trailer for the new gold S9 to go with that hyperbolic language.

Where to buy a gold S9 in the US

There are two places where you can buy the gold Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

Best Buy will have the phone on sale starting on Sunday, June 24, with support for US carriers Verizon, AT&T and Sprint, along with the unlocked S9 and S9 Plus in gold.

Samsung is offering the phone in its newest color, too. Its official website is touting the unlocked version of the phone, which can be used with any carrier, including T-Mobile.