Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus go on sale today

You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, as the handsets have gone on sale worldwide today, March 16.

If you're looking to buy the handsets outright, you'll need to part with more cash than the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus demanded last year.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 price is $719.99 (£739, AU$1,199), while the Galaxy S9 Plus price is $839.99 (£869, AU$1,349).

To help spread the cost, the two handsets are also available on contract from all major carriers.