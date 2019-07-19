Get the still amazing Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus for just $237.99 today

Need a new phone fast and don't like the look of the budget options out there but really don't want to spend $1000 on the latest flagship? What if we could tell you that you could get one of TechRadar's favorite flagship phones from not that long ago for well under $250? That's what we've got for you today with this Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deal.

The summer Walmart sale has been extended with site-wide discounts on tech, appliances, home items, and more. One of the best deals we've seen is the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus phone that's on sale for just $237.99. That's a massive $600 price cut for the refurbished Samsung smartphone in 'excellent condition'.



The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus features a beautiful 6.2-inch end-to-end display that flows seamlessly into the aluminum shell. You can take crisp and clear pictures on the Samsung phone with an impressive 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. The front-facing camera provides an Auto Focus feature which tracks faces resulting in extra sharp selfies. The S8 Plus packs 64GB of storage and includes a 3,500mAh battery that claims to last a day-and-a-half.



This particular offer from Walmart is for a refurbished phone, which means the phone has passed an industry-leading 65+ point inspection with no signs of wear and tear. Walmart has listed the $237.99 as 'excellent condition' meaning there are no scratches, dents or visible signs of wear and tear.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB (T-Mobile) $840 $237.99 at Walmart

A fantastic phone deal, get the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus on sale at Walmart for $237.99. The Android phone features a 6.2-inch display and works with the T-Mobile cell phone provider. This excellent price is available on both the black and grey models.

View Deal

If you'd like to save even more money, then Walmart also have an even cheaper refurbished model available at just $214.99. These models are listed as 'Very Good condition.' They have been through the same rigorous testing as the deal above, but the phone itself may have a few minor scratches and up to two dents. We'd pay the extra $23 to be honest and get the higher tier refurb.

