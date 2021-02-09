Samsung Galaxy S21 deals drop $200 price cuts at Amazon - just weeks after launch

A fresh wave of Samsung Galaxy S21 deals has just hit Amazon in the US this week, offering price cuts of up to $200 right now - the first big discounts on unlocked devices so far.

Currently, the standard Galaxy S21 is retailing for $699.99 (was $799), the Galaxy S21 Plus for $799.99 (was $899), and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $999 (was $1,199) - the cheapest prices ever on each unlocked device respectively, and just a few weeks after launch no less.

While Samsung itself has previously offered freebies and discounts of up to $600 with an eligible trade-in, this is the first time we've seen straight-up discounts on unlocked devices. So, if you were holding out over launch because you didn't like the trade-in options, keenly waiting for prices to drop so you can get yourself that unlocked device - then now's your chance.

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are all fine choices for Android aficionados currently, although we rate the Ultra as our personal pick right now. With a gorgeous premium design and incredible camera array, Samsung didn't pull any punches with this one. Plus, this Amazon sale really helps offset the main drawback on this device - that previously prohibitive price tag.

Note - we've been referring and linking to Amazon so far, but both Best Buy and B&H Photo are price matching these exact same Samsung Galaxy S21 deals.

Not in the US? See the best prices on Galaxy S21 devices in your region just below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 (unlocked): $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - It's not often you see a price cut this generous on a brand new Android flagship so short after launch - let alone a Samsung Galaxy. With a new chipset, striking vertical camera array design, and 120Hz refresh rate display, the new Galaxy S21 is a fine choice if you're looking for a new device that performs just as good as it looks.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (unlocked): $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - Also on sale in today's Samsung Galaxy S21 deals is the Galaxy S21 Plus model - the choice for those who like a bigger device but don't want to break the bank on an Ultra. Aside from the extra screen real estate, however, you're essentially getting the same device as the standard Galaxy S21 here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (unlocked): $1,199.99 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - Perhaps the best Galaxy S21 deal today is on the S21 Ultra - the current flagship from Samsung and the one you'll want to go for if you're looking for that truly cutting edge device. Samsung went all out on the Ultra and it shows - with a 1440p screen capable of 144Hz, incredible cameras, and a striking new design, the Ultra is quite possibly the best phone money can buy right now.

Amazon - see all the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

- see all the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 deals Best Buy - price matching, plus rebates for activation

- price matching, plus rebates for activation B&H Photo - also offering Samsung Galaxy S21 deals today

If you'd like to see what the big carriers are offering, or simply want to do some further research then we recommend checking out our main Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals pages.