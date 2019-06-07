Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Oppo Reno 5G, and more 5G phones hit UK shelves

We're slowly seeing 5G in the UK become a larger-scale operation – first Vodafone made the first 5G phone available to buy, then EE launched the first 5G network with one phone running on it, but a few more phones are now available on the network, making it a more viable choice for all users.

These phones consist of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which you can buy from Vodafone or EE, the Oppo Reno 5G which is available on EE, or the LG V50 ThinQ, which again is available on EE.

What are these 5G phones?

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is the highest-end version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 – it has four rear cameras, a huge 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and a chunky 4,500mAh battery. It's one of the more premium 5G phones available right now, and it will set you back a fair bit of you decide to buy one.

The Oppo Reno 5G is exactly the same as the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, except that it can connect to 5G networks – as the name suggests.

It's got a 'shark-fin' pop-up camera, a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, and again a large battery, so in many ways it's like the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, except it doesn't cost quite as much – and the cameras aren't quite as good.

Finally, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G is exactly the same as the LG V50 ThinQ, but it's quite 'different' to other phones. It has powerful internal specs and an impressive camera array, but the most interesting aspect of the phone is its optional second screen you can buy, which becomes useful in a range of ways.

You can buy these phones now, and run them on EE's mobile network (although if you buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G from Vodafone, you're going to have to wait for its 5G network to be switched on in July to use it with 5G).

UK 5G networks don't provide widespread coverage right now, but we're expecting them to expand in the near future, as will the number of phones you can buy.