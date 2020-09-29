Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals: don't miss Amazon's latest $300 price cut on the Ultra

We've seen plenty of fantastic Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals in the past month or so, but normally they've been the reserve of big carrier offers - available with new plans and such.

Today, however, Amazon has discounted the 512GB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra by a whopping $350 - bringing it down to just $1,099.99. That's the same price as the standard 128GB variant and a price match for the lowest price we've ever seen from Amazon on this model.

If you've been holding off for that prime unlocked Galaxy Note 20 deal, now's your chance - this is a rare opportunity to save some big bucks on a brand new flagship. You won't be disappointed either, thanks to the whole host of cutting edge tech and power you're getting with this outstanding phone - not least the stunning QHD screen and 128Mp triple camera array.

Our recent Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review heaped praises on this great new release and we singled out the camera, screen and excellent S Pen functionality as particularly commendable. Subsequently, it's an easy recommendation if you're looking to flash the cash and want only the very best this week.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB): $1,449 $1,099.99 at Amazon

For the same price as a 128GB capacity model, you can pick up the top-of-the-line 512GB model right now with an eye-watering $300 discount at Amazon. With a QHD 6.9-inch display, 128MP rear camera array and Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, this 5G equipped premium flagship is absolutely one of the most powerful phones you can buy right now.

