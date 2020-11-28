Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker is at new low price in the Black Friday deals

The Black Friday deals don't just cut the prices of costly TVs, iPads and laptops; more affordable products like fitness trackers are also seeing reductions, and that's the case with the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2. (Not in the US? Scroll down for prices on the original Samsung Galaxy Fit in your region below.)

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, an affordable fitness tracker launched in September, is now $10 cheaper on Amazon, which is its first-ever reduction. The Fit 2 is now only $49.99, making it a viable alternative to the Black Friday smartwatch sales for people who don't need a fancy (and expensive) wearable and just want to track workouts.

This is just one of many Black Friday deals we've seen, but for people who want to work out a bit more, it might be the best.

Black Friday fitness tracker deal

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2: $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $10)

This affordable fitness tracker is at a new low price, in its first-ever discount since launching in September. With $10 off, you've got even fewer excuses to pick it up and start getting healthy.

View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 has a two-week battery life and is made of molded silicone. It has a range of fitness features perfect for people who want a step or sleep tracker, though it doesn't have as many functions as one of Samsung's smartwatches.

Like most fitness trackers, it's an affordable device, though this deal makes it even cheaper.

Samsung Galaxy Fit deals in your region

Here are deals on the Samsung Galaxy Fit in your area:

