Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker is at new low price in the Black Friday deals

The Black Friday deals don't just cut the prices of costly TVs, iPads and laptops; more affordable products like fitness trackers are also seeing reductions, and that's the case with the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2. (Not in the US? Scroll down for prices on the original Samsung Galaxy Fit in your region below.)
The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, an affordable fitness tracker launched in September, is now $10 cheaper on Amazon, which is its first-ever reduction. The Fit 2 is now only $49.99, making it a viable alternative to the Black Friday smartwatch sales for people who don't need a fancy (and expensive) wearable and just want to track workouts.
This is just one of many Black Friday deals we've seen, but for people who want to work out a bit more, it might be the best.
Black Friday fitness tracker deal
Samsung Galaxy Fit 2:
$59.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $10)
This affordable fitness tracker is at a new low price, in its first-ever discount since launching in September. With $10 off, you've got even fewer excuses to pick it up and start getting healthy.
View Deal
The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 has a two-week battery life and is made of molded silicone. It has a range of fitness features perfect for people who want a step or sleep tracker, though it doesn't have as many functions as one of Samsung's smartwatches.
Like most fitness trackers, it's an affordable device, though this deal makes it even cheaper.
We're seeing loads of sales on wearables, and we've also got round-ups on Black Friday Apple Watch deals, Black Friday Fitbit deals and Black Friday Garmin deals too.
Samsung Galaxy Fit deals in your region
Here are deals on the Samsung Galaxy Fit in your area:
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.