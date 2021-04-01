RTX 3080, RTX 3090, and more on Newegg Shuffle for a limited time

Newegg Shuffle is back on April 1 from 1pm to 3pm EST, this time with a host of Nvidia Ampere cards, including the very hard to find RTX 3080, as well as the RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3090, and an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT.

For starters, we have the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3060 OC Edition for $549. Next, there's and Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3070 for $769 and the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3070 for $799.

There is also an RX 6700 XT for AMD builds, specifically the Asus Tuf Gaming RX 6700 XT, also for $799.

The RTX 3080 makes an appearance in this Shuffle in the form of the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3080, which comes with two options: the card itself for $1,119, or bundled with an Asus ROG Strix B550-E Gaming ATX AMD motherboard for $1,364.

Finally, those aren't tears, that's the water-cooling on the Gigabyte Aorus WB RTX 3090, which you can get for $2,349.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.