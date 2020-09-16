Ring Video Doorbell 3 has a new rival – meet the wire-free Arlo Essential Video Doorbell

Smart security camera maker Arlo has announced a new version of the Arlo Video Doorbell that’s going to be more affordable than its main competitor, the Ring Video Doorbell 3, and more versatile than its predecessor thanks to a built-in battery.

Dubbed the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell, Arlo is planning on releasing the new doorbell camera for $199 (around £150/AU$270) and it's due out by the end of the year.

According to Arlo, the new camera has a 180-degree field of view, a square 1:1 aspect ratio, and HD Video resolution, as well as HDR and night vision.

Other features on the docket include direct-to-mobile video calls using the two-way microphone and speaker, all-weather resistance coating and quick reply messages with pre-programmed responses.

The smart doorbell works wirelessly and doesn’t need to be hardwired into your home, and Arlo says you can expect between three and six months of battery life depending on how frequently the camera captures and responds to visitors.

Stay safe without re-wiring your home

Now, admittedly, most folks with a doorbell on their home already can probably opt for Arlo's cheaper wired video doorbell that was released last year and get all the same features as this year's model for a little bit less money.

That said, for renters who can't re-write their apartments, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is a good alternative as it allows them to essentially stick a doorbell on the front of their homes without running wires.

The catch here is that the Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell only comes with a three-month trial of Arlo's AI subscription service, Arlo Smart, that offers 30-day video storage and person detection. After that, it's $2.99 / mo. for a single camera or, if you own a bunch of Arlo gear already, $9.99 / mo. for up to five cameras.

The last bit is a bit disappointing – especially considering that Eufy offers that feature for free on its Eufy Video Doorbell 2K – but it is on par with what Ring is charging for its Basic and Plus plans.