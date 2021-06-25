Reebok's latest Floatride running shoe gets adventurous with recycled materials

Reebok has released a new version of its Floatride Energy 3 running shoe, designed to take you from the road to the trail, while reducing use of virgin plastics.

The original Floatride Energy 3 was a lightweight, neutral road shoe with a breathable square knit upper. The new Floatride Energy 3 Adventure keeps many of the same design features, but adds a reinforced toe and heel to handle the extra punishment of trail running.

The plastic mesh toe and ripstop reinforced heel are both made from recycled plastic, to reduce dependency on virgin materials. Sustainability is a big deal for running shoes, which have a short lifespan, and use of plant-based and recycled materials has really taken off in recent months.

Asics has launched a line of shoes made from old clothes gathered in Japan, while Salomon asks runners to return their worn-out Index.01 shoes so they can be recycled into winter sports gear. Back in May this year, we were particularly impressed by the Reebok Floatride Energy Grow, which is a versatile shoe made from at least 50% plant-based materials that feel barely any different to conventional materials.

(Image credit: Reebok)

The Floatride Energy 3 Adventure will go on sale direct from Reebok on July 8, priced at $110 (about £80 / AU$150) for both men's and women's sizes, each of which will come in three colorways.

The great outdoors

For bootcamp classes and other outdoor workouts, Reebok has also given its Nano X1 a tough new makeover to handle exercise outside the gym.

The Reebok Nano X1 Adventure has an updated rubber lug outsole for improved grip, a new stretch ripstop upper (more durable than the original shoe's Flexweave knit), and an anti-microbial lining to help prevent smells. The lacing system has also been upgraded, with a trail-style bungee design and new lace lock harness. The laces are made from 100% recycled materials.

(Image credit: Reebok)

It will also be released in women's and men's sizes on July 8 for $130 (about £90 / AU$170) in men's and women's sizes, both of which will come in four colorways.