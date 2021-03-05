Asics launches sustainable new running shoes made from recycled clothes

Asics has launched two new running shoes made from recycled clothing rather than new materials. The Sunrise Reborn Pack includes new versions of the MetaRide and Gel-Quantum 360 TYO shoes, redesigned from old clothes collected in Japan.

To make the new Sunrise Reborn models, the company used the same tech it employed it make a line of sportswear for the (now postponed) Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Check out our complete guide to the best running watches

We've also rounded up the best running headphones

Get even more from your training with the best running gadgets

Waste polyester is processed and solution dyed – a method that involves adding pigment before the material is made into filaments, which uses up to 80% less water than traditional dyeing techniques.

The MetaRide is built for long distances, with thick Flytefoam cushioning for shock absorption and extra bounce, and a curved sole for motion control.

The Gel-Quantum 360, meanwhile, is a hybrid street/technical shoe with 360-degree gel cushioning around the midfoot. It has a particularly flexible upper made from engineered mesh with a no-sew design.

(Image credit: Asics)

The new models are being released today (March 5), though pricing isn't yet available at the time of writing.

The necessity of synthetic materials for making sportswear means it's a big producer of non-biodegradable waste, so it's good to see another of the big players taking steps to reduce its environmental impact.

Adidas has a similar long-running project in collaboration with Parley for the Ocean that uses plastic gathered from beaches as raw material for shoes and clothing, and hopefully more companies will follow suit.