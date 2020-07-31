Red Sox vs Yankees live stream: how to watch MLB's fiercest rivalry from anywhere

There are baseball rivalries and then there's the Boston Red Sox vs the New York Yankees, which more closely resembles subterranean warfare than is does typical divisional friction. The two teams hate each other, the two cities are sworn enemies, and the two sets of fans can happily brawl over batting averages or whether a sub is called a hero or grinder. Yep, it's about to real in MLB this weekend, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Red Sox vs Yankees live stream and catch every game of the series online from anywhere in the world this week.

Red Sox vs Yankees cheat sheet Game 1: Friday, July 31a t 7.05pm ET / 4.05pm PT

Game 2: Saturday, August 1 at 7.07pm ET / 4.07pm PT

Game 3: Sunday August 2 at 7.08pm Et / 4.08pm PT

The Yanks enter the three game series as sizeable favorites against Boston, with the Pinstripes boasting a 4-1 record heading into the first matchup. Slugging duo Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have been on fire to start the season, combining for 4 HRs and 12 RBIs so far, while Evil Empire pitching has looked sharp, too - as it should when it costs $324 million.

The BoSox, on the other hands, have a comparatively lowly 3-4 record and haven't exactly been firing on all cylinders this season. There have been some bright spots, not least Christian Vazquez's positively flammable start, which sees the catcher currently batting .421 and enjoying 4 HRs and 8 RBIs to his name. But mostly, Sox fans are wondering how the team managed to lose a series to the Orioles on opening weekend - and how much NATO intervention would be required to whip their starting pitching into shape in the absence of Chris Sale (Tommy John surgery).

Usually favorites to go neck-and-neck in the AL East, this year the Yankees appear to be travelling first class while the Sox languish back in coach - but as soon as the two teams steps out on to the same field, you can forget stats, odds, and recent hot streaks. When it comes to the Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees, anything can and will happen - so read on for how to watch the Red Sox vs Yankees online and get a quality MLB live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch the Red Sox vs Yankees from outside your country

If you're in the US this week, then getting a Red Sox vs Yankees live stream for every game is only easy if you're based in either the Boston or New York area - and have cable TV. If this is the case, you'll find coverage of the games spread across both regional sports networks and national TV channels - with the option to stream online through the relevant website by logging in with details of your provider.

Anyone without cable might run into more difficulty, however, as the most useful overall baseball streaming service - MLB.TV - is designed for out-of-market viewing only, meaning coverage is blacked out for anyone who lives in the same area as their team.

Fortunately, a solution exists in the form of a VPN - a handy bit of software that lets you re-route your device's IP address to a location of your choice, thereby giving you the ability to circumvent these outdated blackout restrictions.

A Virtual Private Network also comes in handy when you're out of the US and geo-blocking stops you from watching the same services and content you normally would at home - even when you pay for them. This makes a VPN an essential bit of equipment for your digital bat bag - but which one should you swing for?

Don't forget that a VPN isn't just for baseball, either There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond watching the Red Sox vs Yankees tonight.

How to watch the Red Sox vs Yankees 2020: live stream MLB online in the US

This weekend's Yankees vs Red Sox series is being shown mostly on national TV, but game 1 on Friday is also getting broadcast in-market on Boston and New York regional sports networks. It's being aired on the MLB Network out-of-market, on NESN in Boston and New England, and through and on YES in the New York area. Thereafter, game 2 is being shown Saturday on Fox, while ESPN gets the third and final on Sundy. If you've got cable, then you can just log-in with details of your provider for a stream. How to watch the Red Sox vs Yankees without cable If you don't have cable, this all means you'll want to consider getting an over-the-top streaming service. Your best bet if you're a Red Sox or Yankees fan is AT&T TV Now, which can be had from $55 a month and offers both NESN and Yes Network, as well as ESPN, Fox and TBS on the national scene. Only MLB Network is missing, but that's mostly made up by the fact that both teams' regional coverage is available. How to watch MLB blackout games from anywhere No one except industry fat cats benefit from streaming blackout restrictions - but there is a way the average Joe can fight back. As detailed above, the solution is to use a VPN, which lets you relocate your device to a different part of the country (or even a different country) and thereby circumvent such headaches. It means anyone can watch their team play, regardless of if they're local or not, and this makes it an essential addition if you're contemplating otherwise flawless out-of-market streaming option MLB.TV - a service that lets you watch every game of the MLB season online for a one-off payment of $59.99 (or $49.99 for a single team), but still suffers from blackouts.

Yankees vs Red Sox live stream: how to watch MLB online in the UK

BT Sport has the TV rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021 and you'll find all the channels you need available through one BT’s many TV bundles, or as an add-on for Sky TV and Virgin Media customers. It's offering end-to-end coverage of the first Red Sox vs Yankees series of 2020, with all three games being shown on BT Sport ESPN from midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening. However, it doesn't currently appear that any of this week's Sox vs Yankees series is being aired. That could change, as BT Sport is currently listing a Phillies vs Yankees game that's been postponed at midnight this Wednesday. UK fans of the Sox, Yanks, or just baseball in general can always turn to MLB.TV to watch every game of the Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees live. The MLB streaming service is readily available in Blighty, where it costs approximately £50 for the full works and blackout rules obviously don't apply.

Get a Red Sox vs Yankees live stream and watch 2020 MLB games in Canada