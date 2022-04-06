Yankees vs Red Sox live stream: how to watch 2022 MLB Opening Day online

Yankees vs Red Sox. Opening Day. The 2022 MLB campaign begins with a clash between the fiercest rivals in baseball, and here's hoping they set the tone for the season to come. Let's play ball! Read on as we explain how to watch beat the blackout and watch a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream online from anywhere.

Yankees fan Billy Crystal will throw the honorary first pitch, but from then on in there's no more room for pleasantries. Nathan Eovaldi will be the Red Sox's opening starter for the third season in a row, with Gerrit Cole taking the mound for the hosts.

Adding an extra hit of spice to the occasion is the fact that the Red Sox ended the Pinstripers' season early last October, beating them in the Wild Card game and consigning them to another disappointing year.

With the AL East looking stronger than ever and the Yankees opting against a spending spree in the offseason, this could be played out in front of a twitchy Yankee Stadium, especially as the Red Sox have flexed their muscles, bringing in Trevor Story.

Read on as we explain how to get a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream and watch MLB from anywhere.

Yankees vs Red Sox series schedule

Game 1: Thursday, April 7, 1.05pm ET

Thursday, April 7, 1.05pm ET Game 2: Saturday, April 9 at 4.05pm ET

Saturday, April 9 at 4.05pm ET Game 3: Sunday, April 10 at 7.08pm ET

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox: live stream MLB in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) You can watch the Yankees vs Red Sox with a subscription to MLB.TV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single game of the 2022 season. The game is set to get underway at 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT on Thursday. A subscription to MLB.TV costs $139.99 for the season, though a single team package is also available, costing $119.99. MLB.TV is primarily suited to fans based outside of their home team's city, as all games are subject to blackout restrictions in the participating markets of the two teams. However, you can get around this by using a good VPN (opens in new tab) to port your computer to an out-of-market location.

More ways to watch Yankees vs Red Sox without cable in the US

(opens in new tab) The Yankees vs Red Sox game is also being shown on MLB Network. If you have the channel on cable, you're all set. It's available through the excellent cable replacement service FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes many more channels showing MLB action this season, namely Fox, FS1, ESPN and ABC. There are more than 100 other top channels besides, with plans starting at $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). A cheaper alternative is Sling TV (opens in new tab). It's Orange and Blue plans cost $35 per month. Whichever plan you choose, you'll need the MLB Network for an additional $15 per month. Thankfully, there's a $10 discount for your first month.

More like this: see how to get an NBA live stream from anywhere

How to watch MLB blackout games and stream baseball from outside your country

MLB blackout rules mean that you can't use its otherwise comprehensive MLB.TV (opens in new tab) streaming service to watch teams within your own market - fine for Yankees fans living in Seattle, not so great for those in the Bronx.

It's a real pain for cord-cutters, but fortunately, VPNs help you get around this by allowing you to relocate your IP address to a different location. This means you can still be sitting in your NYC apartment, but your computer will be rerouted to a server in a different part of the country - thereby allowing you to watch the Yankees (or Mets, for that reason) just like you would if you had a fancy cable package.

A VPN will also work when trying to access your regular MLB streaming service (or any other sports and entertainment streaming service) from abroad when geo-restrictions would otherwise block the coverage. VPNs are legal, secure and easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch an MLB live stream from anywhere

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sportsnet is showing the Yankees vs Red Sox Opening Day game in Canada, with TSN showing the third game of the series. Sportsnet is the official coverage provider for the Blue Jays, and its Sportsnet Now streaming service starts at just $14.99 a month. You can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. However, the best option for MLB fans is MLB.TV (opens in new tab), which is available for $139.99 for the season, or $24.99 per month. Only Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts, but as described above, a good VPN (opens in new tab) will help you get around those.

More sports on your screen: how to watch an NHL live stream

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox: live stream MLB online in the UK

More bat and ball action: how to watch an IPL 2021 live stream

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox: live stream MLB in Australia