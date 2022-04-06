Yankees vs Red Sox live stream: how to watch 2022 MLB Opening Day online

Yankees vs Red Sox. Opening Day. The 2022 MLB campaign begins with a clash between the fiercest rivals in baseball, and here's hoping they set the tone for the season to come. Let's play ball! Read on as we explain how to watch beat the blackout and watch a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream online from anywhere.
Date: Thursday, April 7 (full schedule below)
Time: 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT / 6.05pm BST / 3.05am AEST
Venue: Yankee Stadium, New York City
US live stream: MLB.TV or MLB Network via Fubo FREE trial (opens in new tab)
Global live streams: MLB.TV (CA, UK, AU) | BT Sport (opens in new tab) (UK) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU)
Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Yankees fan Billy Crystal will throw the honorary first pitch, but from then on in there's no more room for pleasantries. Nathan Eovaldi will be the Red Sox's opening starter for the third season in a row, with Gerrit Cole taking the mound for the hosts.
Adding an extra hit of spice to the occasion is the fact that the Red Sox ended the Pinstripers' season early last October, beating them in the Wild Card game and consigning them to another disappointing year.
With the AL East looking stronger than ever and the Yankees opting against a spending spree in the offseason, this could be played out in front of a twitchy Yankee Stadium, especially as the Red Sox have flexed their muscles, bringing in Trevor Story.
Read on as we explain how to get a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream and watch MLB from anywhere.
Yankees vs Red Sox series schedule
- Game 1: Thursday, April 7, 1.05pm ET
- Game 2: Saturday, April 9 at 4.05pm ET
- Game 3: Sunday, April 10 at 7.08pm ET
How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox: live stream MLB in the US without cable
You can watch the Yankees vs Red Sox with a subscription to MLB.TV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single game of the 2022 season.
The game is set to get underway at 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT on Thursday.
A subscription to MLB.TV costs $139.99 for the season, though a single team package is also available, costing $119.99.
MLB.TV is primarily suited to fans based outside of their home team's city, as all games are subject to blackout restrictions in the participating markets of the two teams.
However, you can get around this by using a good VPN (opens in new tab) to port your computer to an out-of-market location.
More ways to watch Yankees vs Red Sox without cable in the US
The Yankees vs Red Sox game is also being shown on MLB Network. If you have the channel on cable, you're all set.
It's available through the excellent cable replacement service FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes many more channels showing MLB action this season, namely Fox, FS1, ESPN and ABC.
There are more than 100 other top channels besides, with plans starting at $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
A cheaper alternative is Sling TV (opens in new tab). It's Orange and Blue plans cost $35 per month. Whichever plan you choose, you'll need the MLB Network for an additional $15 per month. Thankfully, there's a $10 discount for your first month.
How to watch MLB blackout games and stream baseball from outside your country
MLB blackout rules mean that you can't use its otherwise comprehensive MLB.TV (opens in new tab) streaming service to watch teams within your own market - fine for Yankees fans living in Seattle, not so great for those in the Bronx.
It's a real pain for cord-cutters, but fortunately, VPNs help you get around this by allowing you to relocate your IP address to a different location. This means you can still be sitting in your NYC apartment, but your computer will be rerouted to a server in a different part of the country - thereby allowing you to watch the Yankees (or Mets, for that reason) just like you would if you had a fancy cable package.
A VPN will also work when trying to access your regular MLB streaming service (or any other sports and entertainment streaming service) from abroad when geo-restrictions would otherwise block the coverage. VPNs are legal, secure and easy to use.
Use a VPN to watch an MLB live stream from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.
How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox in Canada
Sportsnet is showing the Yankees vs Red Sox Opening Day game in Canada, with TSN showing the third game of the series.
Sportsnet is the official coverage provider for the Blue Jays, and its Sportsnet Now streaming service starts at just $14.99 a month.
You can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.
However, the best option for MLB fans is MLB.TV (opens in new tab), which is available for $139.99 for the season, or $24.99 per month.
Only Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts, but as described above, a good VPN (opens in new tab) will help you get around those.
How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox: live stream MLB online in the UK
Once again, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is your main port of call for MLB action this year, and it's showing the entire Yankees vs Red Sox series.
The games start at 6.05pm BST on Thursday, 9.05pm on Saturday, and 12.08am on Sunday night/Monday morning.
Don't forget that BT has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League (opens in new tab) football and UFC, without a long-term commitment.
The BT Sport app will let subscribers tune in on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.
MLB.TV (opens in new tab), meanwhile, is also available in the UK, costing US$139.99 for access to every single game of the season - including this series.
How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox: live stream MLB in Australia
The third game of the Yankees vs Red Sox series is being shown on ESPN and via Foxtel (opens in new tab).
If you don't have ESPN as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service.
It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox.
Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab)!
However, there is a way to watch every game this season, including the entire Yankees vs Red Sox series. You can do so via MLB.TV (opens in new tab), which costs US$139.99 for the year.