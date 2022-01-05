Realme GT 2 release date, price, specs and everything about the new Android phone

Audio player loading…

The Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro are among the very first smartphone announcements of 2022, and these two high-end handsets are getting the year started with a bang since they're likely to make a big impression.

The Pro model in particular could be a highlight, and might even give the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and OnePlus 10 Pro a run for their money.

So far, these phones have only been announced for China, so there are some things we don’t know yet; but most of the specs and features of these handsets have been unveiled, and you’ll find all of those details below.

And while international availability and pricing is a bit of a question mark for now, we’re expecting that to change soon, and will update this article when it does.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The latest affordable flagship from Realme

The latest affordable flagship from Realme When is it out? Probably very soon

Probably very soon How much will it cost? Unknown, but expect an affordable starting price

The Realme GT 2 was unveiled alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro at a Chinese launch event on January 4. We’re expecting a global launch for the phones too, but so far we don’t know exactly when that will be - or how much these handsets will cost when that happens.

However, we imagine the global announcement will probably happen soon. As for the price, the original Realme GT cost €449 (around $550 / £390 / AU$710), so we expect the successor to cost roughly the same with the Pro model potentially costing a lot more.

A Realme GT 2 in Titanium Blue (Image credit: Realme)

Design and display

The Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro have similar designs, with a rectangular camera block in the top left corner of the rear (albeit a slightly wider one on the Pro) and color choices of Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue.

Those are more than just marketing names too. The ‘Paper’ ones use a new bio-polymer material inspired by paper; apparently, it also feels similar to paper. The 'Paper' was designed in collaboration with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, whose signature also appears on the back of those models.

The dimensions of the two phones are similar but not identical. The Realme GT 2 is 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6mm, while the Realme GT 2 Pro is 163.2 x 74.7 x 8.2mm. This means the Pro model is slightly taller, narrower and thinner.

Weights vary depending on the finish, but for the Realme GT 2 it’s either 194.5g or 199.8g, while for the Realme GT 2 Pro, it’s either 189g or 199g.

A Realme GT 2 Pro (Image credit: Realme)

As for the screen, the Realme GT 2 has a flat 6.62-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED one with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Realme GT 2 Pro has a flat 6.7-inch 1440 x 3216 AMOLED one with a 120Hz refresh rate. So the Pro model is a bit bigger with much higher resolution.

It’s also brighter, with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, compared to 1,300 nits on the standard GT 2. And it’s tougher, with Gorilla Glass Victus, while the Realme GT 2 uses Gorilla Glass 5. Finally, the Realme GT 2 Pro supports HDR10+, which the standard GT 2 doesn’t appear to.

Camera and battery

Both the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro have a triple-lens rear camera and a 50MP f/1.8 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS).

The other two lenses on the Realme GT 2 Pro are a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with a 150-degree field-of-view, and a 3MP f/3.0 microscope camera that can magnify objects by up to 40x.

Realme has been less clear about the other two cameras found on the standard Realme GT 2. We know they include an ultra-wide (with a 119-degree field-of-view this time) and a macro again, but the specs are likely to differ.

The front-facing cameras also differ, with the Realme GT 2 Pro packing a 32MP f/2.4 one, while the Realme GT 2 has a 16MP f/2.5 one.

You can also film in higher quality on the Realme GT 2 Pro, at up to 8K, compared to 4K on the standard Realme GT 2. That’s with the rear cameras – as far as the selfie snappers, both are limited to 1080p.

There’s no difference on the battery front though, with both phones having a 5,000mAh one with 65W wired charging and no wireless charging.

A Realme GT 2 in Paper White (Image credit: Realme)

Specs and features

One of the biggest differences between these two phones is their chipset. While the Realme GT 2 Pro has a thoroughly modern (and top-end) Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the standard Realme GT 2 is stuck with last year’s Snapdragon 888. That’s still very powerful though.

Beyond that, both phones come with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, while storage comes in at 128GB or 256GB, with an additional 512GB option being available for the Pro model.

Neither phone has a microSD card slot, but both support 5G and have an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Both phones also run Android 12, with the company’s Realme UI 3.0 on top.