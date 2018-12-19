Razer unveils the first keyboard and mouse designed for Xbox One

Xbox One keyboard and mouse support came in mid-November , but only now are we getting the first pair of peripherals purposedly designed for the console – from Razer.

Razer’s completely redesigned Turret wireless keyboard and mouse combo brings mechanical key switches, customizable RGB lighting and game integration to the Xbox One.

Whereas the older model featured a thin, switchblade-like design, the new Turret is a full-on mechanical keyboard with a mouse tray that slides out.

Customizable per-key RGB lighting on both the keyboard and mouse is also a new addition. What’s more, Xbox Dynamic Lighting and Razer Chroma will work together to create adaptive color schemes based on the game your playing.

For example, while playing Warhammer: Vermintide 2, the Razer Turret will only light up the keys you use, while those attached to your skills and other class abilities will fade after you use them and flash when they're ready for use again.

Whereas the original Razer Turret designed for wireless couch-based PC gaming only featured notebook-styled chicklet keys, this version has been completely redesigned with mechanical keys. The keyboard features Razer’s gaming-grade mechanical switches you’ll find on any of its peripherals designed for PC gaming, which are rated for a lifespan of up to 80-million keystrokes.

The mouse has also seen a significant upgrade, as its now been modeled after the Razer Mamba Wireless gaming mouse. It features a 5G optical sensor and Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches that are rated for up to 50-million clicks.

Lastly, the new Razer Turret uses a single 2.4GHz dongle to connect. The wireless mouse and keyboard combo are rated for up to 40 hours of precise and reliable wireless couch gaming.

The new Razer Turret seems like a massive upgrade compared to the previous version we reviewed last year, but it also comes at a serious price bump. This accessory set will retail at an incredibly high $249 (about £200, AU$350).