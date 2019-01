Razer levererar sin Chroma-belysning för tangentbord till bilar

Razer Chroma is the world's largest RGB platform and I'm excited to announce that Leapmotor, the hot electric car startup from China, will also be integrating Chroma in their cars. PS: Sorry, no giveaway for this. Yet. #razer #chromaeverything #forgamersbygamers Min-Liang Tan

