Quick! Grab an NES Classic Edition through Walmart - if you can

The is more than the holiday season's most adorable consoles - it's currently also one of the hardest ones to get your hands on.
Be it high demand or Nintendo under-producing units, but stores are running out of the NES Classic Edition fast, leaving scalpers to sell them for over three times the original $60 price tag on .
For those hoping to snag one of these babies without getting extorted online, is offering a chance to get the NES Classic Edition for its normal price. All you need is a little patience - and a fast clicking finger.
Starting each day from now until November 18 at 2pm PST , plans to have the wee lil' NES on sale in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis.
While far from ideal - in fact, this gives us nasty flashbacks to the Nintendo Wii's launch 10 years ago, or that weird business with Nintendo's limited runs - it does allow interested customers a fair chance to snag the micro-console at its MSRP.
For the rest of you who don't feel like stalking Walmart's website every afternoon, there's always Nintendo's for that old-school fix.
(Heck, we can even show you how to build your own mini-NES from a Raspberry Pi.)