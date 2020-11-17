2020 PSL Final live stream: how to watch Karachi vs Lahore online free and anywhere

Two of Pakistani cricket's biggest rivals face-off for the first time in the final of the PSL in Karachi on Tuesday - read on as we explain how to get a 2020 PSL Final live stream and Karachi vs Lahore online no matter where you are in the world today, including for free in some places!

Eight months after the T20 tournament was suspended at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, the 2020 PSL play-offs were finally played at the weekend, leading to today's finale.

Babar Azam's steady 65 helped Karachi Kings get over the line to beat regular-season table toppers Multan Sultans after a Super Over on Saturday to book their place in today's showdown.

2020 PSL Final live stream: Lahore vs Karachi This 2020 IPL Final takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi with the first ball set to be played on Tuesday at 8pm PKT local time. That makes it an 8.30pm IST start for those tuning in from India, with play beginning at 3pm GMT for cricket fans in the UK. Full TV and live streaming details are below but anyone in Pakistan can get a FREE PSL Final live stream today - and fans away from home can knock it for six by using a good VPN to tune in to their usual coverage.

David Wiese's scintillating all-round masterclass on Sunday which saw hims smash 48 from 21 balls ,meanwhile helped Lahore Qalandars to a 25-run win over the Sultans in the second eliminator

With both teams lacking game time, its unlikely either team will change up their orders, for this all-or-nothing final.

Qalandars are edging the odds with the bookies, largely thanks to their smoother dispatch of the Sultans at the weekend, but there's little to separate the two teams, with both sides focused on claiming their first ever PSL title.

Nevertheless, the tragic death of Kings’ coach Dean Jones just two months ago could have a bearing, with his players likely determined to win the final for him.

Follow our guide for all the information you need to find a reliable PSL live stream for today's final and watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars from anywhere in the world. Best of all, you can watch the PSL Final free online if you're in Pakistan right now!

How to watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars from outside your country

In Pakistan, India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

How to watch a Karachi vs Lahore: live stream PSL Final FREE in Pakistan

Tuesday's showdown at the National Stadium in Karachi will be live on the state-owned PTV Sports. This is absolutely fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, no sign-up or registration required. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website and they'll be to watch every over without paying a penny. Play starts at 8pm PKT in Pakistan.

PSL Final live stream: Karachi vs Lahore and how to watch the cricket in India

Much like most of the world, Indian cricket fans have two options for watching today's final. The most straightforward is the official Pakistan Super League YouTube channel, which will be showing Tuesday's match live and in full. That means you'll be able to watch the game via the streaming service's dedicated apps for iOS, Android and smart TV's as well as through most web browsers. Should you prefer to go down the more linear route, Eurosport India will also be showing today's match. The first ball of today's final is expected at 8.30pm IST.

2020 PSL Final live stream: how to watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars in the UK today

As with India, there's two routes to watching today's final in the UK. The official Pakistan Super League YouTube channel will be showing Tuesday's match live and in full in the UK. The second option is for those with access to Sky, with 24-hour Urdu food channel Hum Masala the somewhat surprising live broadcast rights holder to show the match live. Hum Masala's coverage begins on Sky channel 732 at 2.30pm GMT with its pre-match show, ahead of the final itself at 3pm GMT.

How to live stream Karachi vs Lahore: watch the PSL Final 2020 in Australia

While no linear broadcaster appears to be showing the PSL finale Down Under, the official Pakistan Super League YouTube channel will be showing the big game live and in full in Australia. The second option is for those with access to Sky, with 24-hour Urdu food channel Hum Masala the somewhat surprising live broadcast rights holder to show the match live. The first ball is set to be played at 2am AEDT in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

How to watch PSL cricket online in the US: Karachi vs Lahore live stream

While no traditional broadcaster is set to show the PSL final in the States, the official Pakistan Super League YouTube channel will be showing the big game live and in full in the USA. The match is set to begin at 10am ET / 7am PT on Tuesday morning.