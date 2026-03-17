Crimson Desert 's PS5 trophy list has leaked

The list includes 35 trophies, but some achievements are more obscure than others

A Gold Trophy requires the player to "Command of battle's momentum makes the entire field yours to orchestrate"

The PlayStation 5 trophy list for Crimson Desert has leaked ahead of the game's launch, but the achievements don't appear to give anything away.

According to the Polish website PPE (thanks, Push Square), a leaker with access to a physical PS5 copy of the upcoming open-world action adventure game provided the trophy list to the publication, which revealed 35 trophies to collect, including the Platinum.

Normally, when trophy lists are leaked, the achievement descriptions can give away key details about the game, including story spoilers. However, Crimson Desert's list doesn't do anything of the sort and is instead filled with riddle-like phrases that don't give away the obvious.

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For example, the Gold 'Unvanquished Strategist' Trophy has a description that reads, "Command of battle's momentum makes the entire field yours to orchestrate."

Uhm, what is that supposed to mean? Does it require the player to be proficient with every single combat skill? Kill every boss in the game? Who knows.

Another Silver Trophy called 'Lightbringer' reads, "Shadow guided into light has restored the forgotten sanctums," which could mean players need to unlock every sanctum, or perhaps complete a series of puzzles in the open-world to unlock a secret.

Some of the trophies are easier to understand than others, like "Your reputation for mastery in wielding shields has spread across the land" and "Rapier mastery has carved a name recognized far and wide," which are pretty self-explanatory.

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More trophies suggest players will need to explore every single corner of Crimson Desert's enormous world map, as well as collect every weapon type in the game, and, of course, complete the narrative.

While the majority of the Bronze and Silver trophies seem more manageable, players will need to put on their thinking caps if they want to acquire the ultimate Platinum trophy.

The wait for one of this year's most anticipated games is almost over, because Crimson Dawn finally launches in two days on March 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

The game will also offer three graphics modes for most platforms and be playable on PlayStation 5 Pro, which is also expected to receive Sony's updated PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) upscaling technology soon.

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