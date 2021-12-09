PSA: Amazon's amazing Black Friday deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip are still here

Amazon's Black Friday deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are still available this week - a nice little surprise if you didn't catch yourself a cheap foldable in November's big sales event.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 in particular is just $1,499 (was $1,799) right now, its cheapest price ever, and also comes with a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2. These wireless earbuds aren't super high-end, but they're worth anywhere between $80 to $100 by themselves so it's not a small freebie by any stretch of the imagination. A $300 price cut, of course, doesn't exactly make this premium device cheap, but it really helps soften the normally prohibitive blow to your wallet.

And, for those looking to jump on the foldable bandwagon, it'll be worth every penny. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the company's most refined, well thought out, and powerful foldable yet. A few UI bugs aside, it's definitely the best foldable device on the market right now and a great buy if you're going to make the most of that extra screen real estate.

For something cheaper, you'll also find the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on sale for $924.99 at Amazon today with the same free Buds 2 promotion. Today's price is actually $75 more expensive than the cheapest ever (over Black Friday), but we don't believe we've seen these free buds offered at this retailer before. It's not quite as good of a deal as that on the Fold 3, but it's still a fine option if you're looking for a cheaper (and smaller foldable).

Outside the US? See today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 deals in your region just below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 deals at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799 $1,499.99 at Amazon

Save $300 and bag yourself a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 (worth $100) when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 3 at Amazon today. This is the cheapest price yet on this stunning foldable but we'd act quickly if you're interested; it's technically a holdover from Black Friday and we'd be surprised if it lasts much longer. With a gorgeous refined design, heaps of power, and excellent camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a pricey but worthwhile investment if you're looking for something truly special this Christmas.

$999.99 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999.99 $924.99 at Amazon

Today's price on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 isn't quite as good as on Black Friday (it's $75 more) but you can still get yourself that free pair of Galaxy Buds 2. Considering these wireless earbuds are worth anywhere between $80 to $100 by themselves, we'd say this is still a great deal. As the cheaper of the two devices, this one's a good option if you're foldable-curious but want a device that's easy on the wallet and has a smaller size.

